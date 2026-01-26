This magical Canadian island with sandy beaches ranked among the best spots to visit in 2026
Bucket list destination ahead. 👇
This magical island is home to a scenic coastline, dotted with white sand beaches and lush rainforest. Small towns are scattered around, making a road trip especially charming – but the natural beauty here is what sets it apart. It's how the island landed a spot among Canada's best places to visit in 2026.
The B.C. island just earned a spot on US News' list of the best places to visit in Canada in 2026, and it's the ideal getaway to soak in incredible nature, any time of year.
Vancouver Island is known for its Mediterranean-like climate, and while it does get the odd snowstorm, it's usually basking in mild temperatures while everyone else in the country is shovelling their driveways out. It's the perfect escape from the wintry weather, without having to leave the country.
There is something about spring and summer here, though, when the island comes alive even more, and the beaches can be enjoyed to the fullest.
Vancouver Island is the kind of place that you could visit 20 times and still feel like there's more to explore.
Going beyond the more bustling tourist spots, you'll find pristine beaches tucked away in remote corners of the island, breathtaking mountain peaks, and unassuming towns that make for peaceful escapes.
First, though, there are those must-see tourist spots on the island that are actually worth checking out. Top of everyone's lists? Tofino.
The little beach town on the west coast of Vancouver Island gets showered in praise, and it deserves every bit of it. It's unlike any other place, with the vibrant rainforest flanking the row of soft sandy beaches. The town itself is quaint – a place that Hallmark movie dreams are made of.
There's great food, cool local spots to check out, and endless activities (surfing, whale watching, biking, hiking, kayaking — you name it). This the destination of the island for a reason.
Victoria is the main city on the island, and while it's bustling and has all of the things you need from a big hub (shopping, unreal restaurants, tourist activities and places to stay), it maintains a charm to it. It feels almost European with its cobblestone alleyways and historic feel, making for a fun visit.
Now for the more hidden-away spots. If you have the time to really adventure here, there's no shortage of breathtaking places to see. San Josef Bay is one of them, tucked away within Cape Scott Provincial Park, about a 45-minute hike in. The journey there is rewarded with untouched beauty and an unbelivably peaceful surroundings.
If you want to see all Tofino has to offer but are trying to avoid the crowds, Ucluelet is an idyllic waterfront town just 30 minutes away that makes for a more low-key trip.
Other small towns like Comox and Qualicum Beach have quaint vibes and beautiful waterfront views, and are set away from the busier areas.
If you want some more adventure, take a day trip to the Mystic Beach hike. The scenic beach is set on the Juan de Fuca Marine Trail, and has a waterfall cascading off a cliffside down into the ocean.
Nearby, you'll also find the Sooke Potholes, which are unique rock formations filled with emerald green water you can dive into.
This is just the start of the beauty that lies within Vancouver Island — undoubtedly a must-visit spot in the year to come.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.