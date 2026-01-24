This dreamy Canadian island with endless beaches ranked among the best spots to visit in 2026
Add this to your summer bucket list.
In the depths of Canadian winter, there's nothing better than dreaming about the summer ahead. Planning a trip to this Canadian island with a sandy coastline and picturesque ocean vistas might help get you through.
Prince Edward Island was just named on US News' list of the best places to visit in Canada in 2026. Snagging the third spot on the ranking, it was sandwiched between Niagara Falls and Banff, and was the top destination in Atlantic Canada on the list.
While the ranking only had a few East Coast spots on it, there's nothing like summertime in the Maritimes. The region comes alive so everyone can take advantage of the too-few warm months — seasonal stores opening their doors once again, beaches filling up, and water warming. P.E.I is all the best parts of summer wrapped up into one beautiful place.
There's a long list of reasons why people — Maritimers and travellers alike — love P.E.I., but the scenery may be at the top. Nothing can compare to the sweeping views of the ocean, melting into the iconic red cliffs that the island is known for, and the stretches of idyllic farms past them.
Small towns are dotted around the island, making a road trip a must for a visit here. Each one offers its own charm, an array of local shops and boutiques, and delicious food options. The best of Maritime cuisine is represented on the island — you've got lobster rolls, P.E.I potatoes, fresh seafood, and, of course, Cow's ice cream.
Another thing P.E.I. has in spades? Beaches. It's got the quality and quantity here, which is another main reason people flock there in the summer.
The red-hued sand is soft and beautiful, rolling into dunes that make it all that much more stunning. Cavendish Beach is a popular spot here, and Brackley Beach is another go-to (and it's also where you'll find the famous lobster rolls at Richard's Seafood).
After getting your time in the sun, you can explore Charlottetown, the big city on the island that maintains the charm of a tiny town.
If you're a true foodie, you can book the FireWorks Feast culinary experience at the Inn at Bay Fortune, which the famous Chef Michael Smith created.
It may have just been ranked among Canada's best destinations, but P.E.I has long stood as a local favourite. Summers here don't disappoint.
