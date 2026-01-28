This quaint BC small town is surrounded by endless white sand beaches and lush forest trails
Travel inspo incoming. ✨
Tucked away on an island in B.C. is a quaint town that's famous for its uniquely beautiful surroundings. Here you'll find sandy beaches stretching out along the shoreline, with lush rainforest on one side and vast ocean on the other. Mountainous little islands are dotted all around, making the views from the windswept shoreline that much more beautiful.
This is Tofino, a place that's beloved by many, for good reason. It's become a famous surf town, which is clear as soon as you drive in, thanks to the many surf shops. That, along with the slow pace and beach cruisers rolling down the side of the road, adds to the overall beachy vibe of this place.
Well, all that and the incredibly stunning beaches peppering the coastline here. You can take your pick of them — the most popular being Long Beach (it's 16 kilometres of pure beauty, which gives it its name), Cox Bay, Tonquin Beach, and Chesterman Beach.
What makes this place especially unique, though, is the old-growth rainforest set alongside the scenic beaches.
Nearby hikes like The Rainforest Trail can lead you through the Pacific Rim National Park Reserve, so you can take in the vibrancy of the forest.
If you want a view that will show you just how beautiful Tofino is, hike up to Cox Bay Lookout.
On top of all the natural beauty, here you also have cute local boutiques like Merge, great restaurants and take-out options, and spots like Tofino Brewing Co. to grab a drink after a day of adventuring.
Getting to Tofino can be a bit of a journey— a five-hour drive away from Victoria and a ferry ride necessary from Vancouver if you're road tripping.
It's well worth making the trip here, though, because Tofino is like none other.
