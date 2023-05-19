You Can Swim In Emerald Green Pools Surrounded By Ancient Rock Formations In BC (PHOTOS)
With cascading waterfalls nearby!
If you're looking for things to do on Vancouver Island, or want to have a little BC Ferries getaway from Vancouver, you've got to check out this swimming spot near Victoria.
The Sooke Potholes are a natural wonder, filled with bright emerald green water to jump into all summer long. Less than an hour away from Victoria, they make for the perfect day trip from the city. Or hop on the hour-and-a-half-long BC Ferries ride from Vancouver to Victoria, and make the drive from there.
Exploring the Sooke River, where the potholes are, you'll see little waterfalls all around, creating a tranquil atmosphere deep in nature.
The BC Parks website said that the Sooke River is beside the Sooke Potholes Park and that's where there's a "series of deep, naturally carved and polished rock pools."
The park's website also said that these cool formations are there now thanks to "glacial action during the last ice age 15,000 years ago."
As the ice packs melted and moved along the bedrock, and then big boulders that came down the river and helped carve out these rock pools.
The natural forces created these now-popular swimming holes that people visit during the warmer months to take a dip in.
Walk along the river and you'll see little waterfalls cascading down into the swimming pools.
The clear water lets you cool off on a hot day, and you can lounge on the rocks to warm back up.
Add this little slice of paradise to your summer bucket list!
Sooke Potholes Provincial Park
Where: Sooke River Rd, Sooke, BC
Why You Need To Go: This spot is close enough to the city that it's a day trip away, but you'll feel like you're far away from the hustle and bustle here.