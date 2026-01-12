I lived in this dreamy small town that Canadians named as a top spot they want to move to

Here's what life in one of the best Canadian towns is actually like.👇

Someone standing in a small town street. Right: A person on a street in the snow.

Whistler, B.C. was named among the most desirable places to live in Canada — and I actually moved there.

Canadians named this charming little town as the place they would move to if they could live anywhere, but like most things in life, not everything is quite as it seems.

I moved to Whistler, B.C., a few years ago after living in Vancouver. It was an escape from the endless rainy days and a welcome change of pace from the city. It's one of those places that you just feel lucky to live in — soaking in every bit of the life that many only get a slice of on vacation. No place is perfect, though, and despite Whistler being at the top of many people's dream spots to live in (see the Narcity Canada Facebook poll to prove it), there's always another side. So if you've been tempted West and want to know what it's actually like living in a little ski town — this is it.

Let's start out with the good, because there's a lot of good to go around in Whistler. The town is as idyllic as you may imagine it to be, with a quaint village adorned with twinkly lights and all the Hallmark-movie vibes you could want in the winter.

It manages to strike the balance of small-town charm without feeling completely isolated (it's only about an hour and a half from Vancouver, which helps). That's mostly thanks to the amount of tourism it gets, too, which has led to incredible restaurants, lots of activities, shopping, and a general bustling feel to the town.

Coming from a tiny spot in New Brunswick, it was a dream to have the cozy, slow-paced living of a small town without having to compromise on things to do.

Just beyond town, you'll find sprawling nature that you can venture into and get true peace and quiet. There are the hiking trails and photo-op spots that are more selfie-stick-filled than peaceful, but if you head to the less popular places it's easy to escape the crowds.

For someone who loves skiing, it's also an obvious win to live there. Winter in Canada (especially small town Canada) can be rough, but living in Whistler made it way easier to get out and breathe in the fresh mountain air, even on the coldest of days.

Summer here actually became my favourite time of year though, when the lakes would melt and give way for swimming, weekend camping excursions would start, and hiking season began.

It's an incredibly beautiful place to live, with snow-capped peaks stretching out as far as the eye can see, rushing waterfalls you can venture to, and glacial lakes nestled in the mountains.

I could reminisce on all the things I loved about this place forever – but of course, there's a flip side. The reality is, there's a reason even more people don't call Whistler home, and why so many people leave after a year or two.

The cost of living in B.C. as a whole is notoriously bad, but a beautiful tourist hotspot is where it skyrockets even more. Rent was the biggest hurdle to living here, with wildly high prices (particularly during ski season). You pay more generally to get a whole lot less.

That's also only if you can actually find a place to live, though. I spent more hours than I can count scanning Craigslist and Facebook Marketplace, trying to find a spot to live for myself and my roommates. We ended up moving three separate times in that year, because most places there only did short-term lease agreements.

This also meant moving out to the nearby town of Pemberton for the height of ski season, since our place in the fall months turned into an Airbnb in the winter. The lack of stability was definitely a main contributor to why I moved back home in 2023. Housing in Whistler is no joke, and a hot-button issue for those calling it home.

If you can afford it, though, and manage to find yourself a place to live, there's no doubt in my mind that Whistler is one of the best places to live. It's quaint small-town living, a buzzy energy, and serene nature all wrapped into one beautiful place.

The views expressed in this Opinion article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.

