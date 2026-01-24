This quaint lakeside town 1 hour from Toronto is one of Canada's best spots to live
It has two beaches and scenic harbour views.
You don't have to leave the GTA to find one of the most desirable places to live in Canada. This charming small town near Toronto, known for its storybook streets and pretty harbour views, has been named one of the country's top places to call home.
We asked readers on Narcity Canada's Facebook page to share the best small towns to live in Canada, and this lakeside Ontario gem was one of the recommended spots.
Less than an hour from Toronto, Oakville is a lakeside destination offering a charming atmosphere and scenic waterfront.
According to Visit Oakville, the town boasts "picturesque harbours, vibrant shopping districts, active arts community and some of the best dining options in the Greater Toronto Area."
Oakville's downtown is packed with charming boutiques and shops selling everything from clothing to home decor and jewelry, making it easy to enjoy a shopping spree without heading into Toronto. The area also offers plenty of entertainment, including a drive-in theatre, museums, festivals, and galleries.
Outdoor enthusiasts can enjoy more than 3,200 acres of parks and green space, complete with trails, pools, and recreational areas. You can go on sunset walks and picnics along the waterfront, and have summer beach days at Coronation Park and Bronte Beach Park.
During the winter months, you can explore the snowy trails at Bronte Creek Provincial Park, glide around the local ice rinks, and enjoy Visit Oakville's Taste of Oakville, which offers prix fixe menus at eateries throughout the region.
With more than 200 restaurants in town, Oakville offers an impressive food scene. From brunch spots with picturesque views to cozy cafes and waterfront patios perfect for scenic meals, there's something for everyone.
It's also a practical choice for commuters, thanks to easy access to both VIA Rail and GO Transit.
That said, calling Oakville home can come with a higher price tag. According to RE/MAX, the town's cost of living "tends to be slightly higher than other areas in Ontario," and Zolo reports that the median home price sat at around $1,381,057 in January 2026.
Still, for those searching for a new place to settle down, locals consider Oakville one of the best small towns to live in across Canada.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.