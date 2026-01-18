This quaint lakeside town 1 hour from Toronto is one of the most beautiful in Canada
You don't have to go far to find small town charm.
You don't have to travel far to stumble upon a truly enchanting getaway. Just an hour from Toronto lies a small Ontario town that locals say is among the most beautiful in the country.
From its storybook streets to cozy cafes and old-world shops, this lakeside village has no shortage of charm and makes for a dreamy escape any time of year.
In a Facebook post, we asked readers to share Canada's most beautiful towns, and this hidden gem near Toronto stood out.
Port Perry is a picturesque community tucked along the shores of Lake Scugog, just an hour from the city.
With its Victorian-style streets, endless shops, and cute bakeries, this lakeside town is a magical spot to spend a day or weekend.
You can take a peaceful stroll along the town's old-world main street, where you'll find all sorts of unique shops, from clothing boutiques to art galleries.
The town is also home to some incredible eateries, like the Piano Inn and Cafe and Hank's Pastries, where you can dig into a "big-as-your-face" apple fritter.
If you're looking for more sweet treats, the Nutty Chocolatier is the place to go. The old-fashioned candy shop looks like it came straight out of the 1950s and offers a range of goodies.
Palmer Park is a lovely spot to spend the day. You can gaze over the sparkling lake, enjoy a picnic, and relax in the gazebo, which has major storybook-town vibes.
During the warmer months, you can check out the Port Perry Farmers' Market, which takes place every Saturday from May through Thanksgiving, offering an array of local produce and handmade goods.
Perched along the waterfront beside one of Canada's oldest grain mills, it's a picturesque spot to soak up small-town charm.
In the winter, you can enjoy lakeside skating, followed by a warm cup of cocoa from one of the quaint cafes.
With its Victorian-era streets, small-town vibes and lake views, it's no wonder readers say Port Perry is one of the prettiest villages in Canada.
