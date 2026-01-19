This beautiful lakeside town near Toronto was named the third-best place to visit in Canada
It has quaint streets and cozy shops.
You don't have to leave Ontario to explore one of Canada's best travel destinations. This beautiful small town, just a road trip from Toronto, was named among the top spots to visit in the country.
Offering quaint shops, flower-lined streets, luxurious spas, and lush vineyards, it's no surprise this destination was named a must-visit.
Tripadvisor recently released its Travelers' Choice Awards for 2026, highlighting popular places to visit across Canada.
The Travelers' Choice Awards Best of the Best title is awarded to destinations that receive a large amount of above-and-beyond reviews from the Tripadvisor community over a year.
Of the website's 8 million listings, less than 1% achieve this milestone.
Niagara-on-the-Lake was named the third-best destination in Canada, and it's worth a road trip.
Located under 2 hours from Toronto, the town was praised for its "well-preserved 19th-century village and its charms." You can spend a day exploring the storybook streets, which are lined with unique local shops and cafes.
There are several events to enjoy throughout the year, from the Icewine Festival and the Peach Festival to Christmas festivities and shows at the Shaw Festival Theatre.
The region is also known for its beautiful inns and spas, making it an idyllic spot for a romantic getaway with your favourite person.
One of the main highlights of the area is its wine scene. The region is home to dozens of wineries where you can enjoy tours, tastings, and delicious cuisine.
Other attractions in the area include bike tours, Fort George National Historic Site, and exploring the nearby landmark, Niagara Falls.
With its fairytale streets and vibrant wine scene, Niagara-on-the-Lake is worth adding to your 2026 bucket list.
