Jason Kelce Stayed To Watch Travis Kelce Celebrate Chiefs Win & Fans Call Him A 'Class Act'
"Go celebrate! Go celebrate!"
The Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl against the Philadelphia Eagles in a close game, 38-35. Chiefs' Tight End Travis Kelce had a particularly emotional moment after the win because he played against his older brother Jason Kelce.
Their parents gave both of them a heartwarming embrace after the game, but it wasn't until after they were able to hug each other that led so many people watching to tears.
"Go celebrate! Go celebrate," Jason said as he was walking away until he got pulled back in.
"Thank you, man. This was the best f*ing year of my life. I love you big brother," Travis said in his ear.
Fans swarmed TikTok for how the Eagles player handled the win and called him a "class act" on a TikTok video published by @jackosports__.
"This entire family is a class act!! We should all aspire to love like they do," one person wrote.
Another said that "go celebrate" was probably one of the hardest words Jason had to say to Travis.
The NFL also posted the tear-jerking interaction and so many people are praising the Kelce's for their sportsmanship.
"Travis just wanted big brother's approval and Jason wanted his little brother to take it in! I love this," one account commented.
It sure seems that way, as Jason is shown on the sidelines watching his little brother celebrate on the big stage.
Many users are saying that their momma raised them right, and their mom definitely had an impact on them, which is visible in their reactions when she was on the field showing them some post-game love.
Travis Kelce came to tears in the press conference when he was asked what he said to his brother on the field after his win.
"You joke around all the time that you want to beat your brother on the biggest stage ever, but it's a weird feeling," he said.
He definitely is thankful for his older brother, as he almost never played in the NFL for getting suspended on his college team from failing a drug test.
If it wasn't for Jason to convince the coaches to bring him back, he might not be in this position today.