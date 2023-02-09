Travis Kelce Was Kicked Off His College Team For Drugs & How Jason Kelce Saved His Career
Now, they'll play against each other in the Super Bowl.
The NFL's favorite brother duo Jason and Travis Kelce are going head-to-head on February 12 for the Super Bowl...but their level of success almost only worked out for one of them.
Jason's career as a Philadelphia Eagles Center had a pretty clear path but, Travis's journey to get to the Kansas City Chiefs had a few obstacles and his older brother nearly saved his career.
The siblings started at The University of Cincinnati and joined the collegiate team, but there's one step you have to take to maintain your spot on the field: a drug test.
During his Junior year of college, the Tight End tested positive for marijuana and was suspended from playing. This was his older brother's senior year who stayed in his position.
Like any good older brother would do, Kelce vouched for his younger sibling and begged the coaches during the off-season to put Travis back on the team. He set a list of things he had to accomplish to earn it.
In a January 2021 interview with sports broadcaster Shannon Sharpe, Travis expressed his gratitude for Jason.
"I'm forever thankful for that conversation, I mean it took a lot of guts for him to be able to go in there and put his name on the line for myself, I mean, knowing I threw this scholarship away and down the drain like it didn’t mean nothing to me," he said.
It didn't end there.
Former Football Coach for the Eagles, Andy Reid, drafted Jason. Reid later got fired and then became a coach for the Kansas City Chiefs where he drafted Travis.
But, it wasn't so simple.
Reid called Travis and asked if his brother was there. He essentially asked Jason if his little brother was going to mess up this opportunity. It was another time Jason pulled through for Travis and helped kick off his career.
They two now have a broadcast together and will face off against each other in Glendale, Arizona.
Some might say it's a healthy sibling rivalry, others might call it a competition for Thanksgiving bragging rights.