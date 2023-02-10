Darius Slay's Wife Jennifer's Dessert Might Be Why The Eagles Win & It's A 'Good Luck Charm'
The proof is in the pudding.
Philadelphia Eagles Cornerback Darius Slay is headed to Arizona for the Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs, and he won't be there without his biggest supporter, his wife, Jennifer Slay.
While she's always on the sidelines cheering on her husband, Eagles fans believe she has the magic touch as to why they might be headed to the Super Bowl.
She bakes banana pudding for the team every Friday and it's been a tradition since Slay was a player for the Detroit Lions. She brought her baking skills over to the Philly locker room and fans believe it's a "good luck charm."
If that's the case, they might be lucky on February 12, because a special delivery is headed to Arizona!
\u201cBanana pudding all the way to AZ!! \ud83c\udf4cDelivery to the guys tomorrow! Go birds! \ud83d\ude4c\ud83c\udffd\ud83d\udc9a\ud83e\udd85\u201d— Jennifer Slay\ud83d\udc9b\u2728 (@Jennifer Slay\ud83d\udc9b\u2728) 1675991120
"You know if they win…this may be the new Philly Philly. People are gonna want the famous banana pudding," one user replied.
Another person called it a "good luck charm," to which someone responded, "it has been all season."
She told Fox29 that it takes her up to two and a half hours to make and she uses vanilla mix with bananas in it, instead of actual banana pudding.
Her husband has been seen passing out the filled to-go cups on a tray to the players in the locker room back in December 2022.
\u201cY\u2019all know how many \ud83c\udf4c\u2019s that took? Lol Enjoy \ud83d\ude4c\ud83c\udffd\ud83d\ude0b\u201d— Jennifer Slay\ud83d\udc9b\u2728 (@Jennifer Slay\ud83d\udc9b\u2728) 1670005330
The couple had been dating since 2015, according to the Detroit Free Press and got married in 2018. They share four kids together.
The social media star from Oklahoma is always decked out in Eagles gear rooting for her man. During tailgates, she'll give away signed jerseys to lucky fans, and you can find her giveaway announcements on her Twitter page.
The Super Bowl is on February 12, so fans can only hope the banana pudding got there safely.