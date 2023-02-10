Patrick Mahomes' Brother Is In Arizona For The Super Bowl & Revealing What The Family Is Up To
Their dad already starred in a TikTok to kick off the weekend. 🏈
The Super Bowl is this Sunday, and all the competing athletes' families are starting to show up in Glendale, AZ to cheer on the Philadelphia Eagles or the Kansas City Chiefs.
Perhaps one of the most well-known fams in the mix this year, besides the Kelces, is the 2023 NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes' crew that includes his wife Brittany, their two kids, brother Jackson, and his mom and dad.
According to a Sportskeeda report, Jackson has long been criticized by NFL fans for being "cringe" on TikTok, but that isn't stopping him this weekend as his already giving exclusive looks into what the Mahomes family is up to.
In the first Super Bowl weekend post he made on February 9, he can be seen next to what appears to be a private jet, and most certainly not a commercial one like Southwest.
"Made it to Arizona!" he captioned the clip. However, some fans don't seem so excited to see he is documenting his experience.
"Bro is the only reason I want the eagles to win," a user shared on the TikTok post comment section.
Though, not everyone had something negative to say.
"Glad you made it," another person wrote. "Sounded like your bro really appreciates you for all of your support!"
Jackson seems to be ignoring the naysayers, though, because he posted another clip later Thursday night with his dad Pat lipsyncing to a song.
"This family always has fun!" a person wrote in the previously mentioned TikTok video comment section.
It's not confirmed where they were hanging out, but Jackon's later Instagram story post revealed the fam was having dinner at Mastro's Ocean Club.
He also shared a snap with their mom Randi at the dinner table, so the whole thing is definitely a family affair.
Food from Mastro's Ocean Club. Right: Jackson and Randi Mahomes.@jacksonmahomes | Instagram
As the official Super Bowl weekend finally kicks off, we can't wait to see what other cool things NFL families get up to and post on social media.