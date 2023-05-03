jackson mahomes

Patrick Mahomes' Brother Jackson Was Arrested On Aggravated Sexual Battery Charges

Cops have been investigating since February.

Jackson Mahomes' mugshot. Right: Jackson and Patrick Mahomes.

Johnson County Sheriff's Office, @jacksonmahomes | Instagram

Jackson Mahomes, an influencer and brother to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, was arrested on aggravated sexual assault charges on Wednesday in Missouri.

Johnson County Sheriff's Office records show he was arrested at about 7 a.m. Wednesday morning. He faces three aggravated sexual battery charges and one count of battery, and is being held on a $100,000 bond.

The Kansas City Star and KCTV report that the incident happened on February 25, when Mahomes allegedly forcibly kissed Aspen Vaughn, the owner of Aspen Restaurant and Lounge in Overland Park. She has already come out publicly to identify herself in the case.

TMZ has obtained surveillance video of the alleged attack, which appears to show a man grabbing a woman by the neck and kissing her.

Vaughn provided the Kansas City Star with photos of bruises on her neck, which she claims she sustained from the night the video was recorded, per the Associated Press.

According to the Kansas City Star, Mahomes was also accused of shoving a male waiter more than once.

The quarterback's brother was scheduled to make a court appearance on Wednesday.

This wasn't the first time Jackson Mahomes has been stirred up in a scandal. He was recorded in 2021 pouring water on a Ravens fan and he was caught doing a TikTok dance at the memorial of late NFL player Sean Taylor. The video has been taken down on TikTok, but TMZ kept the recording.

Patrick Mahomes has not publicly commented on his brother's arrest.

Jackson Mahomes has since turned off his Instagram comments.

His lawyer denied the allegations against him when they first surfaced in March.

"We have provided law enforcement with the tools and evidence they need to evaluate the claims against Jackson," his attorney told KCTV5 at the time. "Every interaction between people needs to be placed in the proper context. Releasing a short clip of any video does not provide proper context. We have faith in the process and look forward to a swift resolution of the matter."

The case has yet to be tried in court.

If you or someone you know has been the victim of sexual assault, call the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or consult RAINN's website. If you need immediate assistance, please call 911 or go to your nearest hospital. Support is available.

