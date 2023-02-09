A Service Dog Flew Southwest Over 250 Times & Her Last Flight Will Have You Sobbing (VIDEO)
"The way I’m crying."
TikTok is full of both heartwarming and moving pet stories all over. While many will make us crack a smile, others will have us bawling our eyes out.
A recent social media post by U.S.-based airline Southwest about Kaya, a German Shepherd service dog, has gone viral and has users sobbing and expressing their gratitude to the animal after it was announced that she was taking his final trip back home.
According to the airline’s TikTok video, Kaya spent about nine years — since 2014 — with his handler Cole and was trained to help Veterans endure mental health issues.
The pup was also an inspiration that led to the passing of the PAWS Act, a law that lets veterans in the United States dealing with post-traumatic stress unify with service dogs like Kaya.
@southwestair
We were honored to fly our loyal friend and hero, Kaya, home to rest after a lifetime of hard work. Throughout her career, Kaya flew with us over 250 times to help establish the PAWS Act which united Veterans with service dogs. We are so grateful to be a part of her legacy, and we thank her and her owner, Cole, for their many years of service. ❤️
In the viral TikTok post, the Southwest pilot shares with passengers on a flight to Dallas, TX that Kaya was taking his last flight back home to rest after she was diagnosed with an untreatable cancer.
This has a lot of social media users expressing their feelings in the comment section of the video.
"I’m literally in a puddle," a person wrote. "We Stan Kaya. She’s so beautiful and perfect. We love you, sweet girl."
"The way I’m crying," another person chimed in.