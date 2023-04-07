A Woman Shared How Her Service Dog Saves Her Life & It Will Bring You To Tears (VIDEO)
He did everything he could to come to her aid. 🐶
An Atlanta woman who has Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome (POTS) shares on TikTok how her service dog comes to her aid and saves her life. A recent video she uploaded just might bring you to tears.
POTS is a "silent illness." It's one where the blood volume is lowered and is typically set off when a person stands up from a lying down position. When Katie, the TikToker (@serviceaussiebailey), has symptoms, her Australian Shepherd, Bailey, senses something is wrong and alerts her immediately.
In a video published on March 16, the dog jumped on her to let her know to sit down. Then, he does everything he can to help her. From getting her a blanket to opening the fridge to grab water and even getting her medication.
At first, it shows the medication was displaced. The Aussie, however, is so smart, he jumps on the counter in pursuit to find the pill bottle, grabs it and brings it over to his owner.
"Sometimes things do not go perfectly when it comes to Bailey's response to my #POTS episodes. He could give up, and let me stay on the ground. Instead, he tries everything he can to get me what I need in order to stay conscious. He is my hero," the creator captioned.
The video warmed the hearts of millions and so many people commented in awe of the quick response.
"Service dog videos make me so emotional," someone replied. That comment received upwards of 20.4K likes.
Viral influencer Elyse Myers chimed in and responded that she started crying so hard when he opened the fridge to get her water.
"We really don't deserve dogs," another wrote, "what a smart baby. I hope you're feeling better."
While many joked about the things their dog does in comparison to Bailey, everyone was in awe of the relationship between Bailey and Katie and how well-trained he is.
Katie continues to show how her and her dog do life together and how Bailey is there for her in various situations.