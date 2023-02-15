Patrick Mahomes And Travis Kelce Have The Cutest Bromance & Here's How They Became Besties
They are partners in crime. 🤝
The Kansas City Chiefs are celebrating their second consecutive Super Bowl victory back home, and you bet Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce will be hanging out together. The duo has a bromance that cannot be broken and the story behind it is pretty epic.
In December, Mahomes went on the Kelce brothers' podcast, New Heights Show, and told the tale about how they became best friends.
It might have had something to do with partying a little too hard.
During their fourth pre-season game, they had some off time and team members went out to explore the nightlife.
"I set eight alarms on my phone," Mahomes said, "I go out with the rookies. I get out there and I see old Travis Kelce. Trav's like, 'come on, let's have a great time,'" he continued as Kelce was grinning from ear-to-ear listening.
Mahomes said he woke up late the next day because his phone never charged overnight, so he rushed to the facility as fast as he could. Next, he got called into the office.
"I thought it was so weird that the first question they asked me was, 'were you with Travis?'" Mahomes recalled, to which he said he denied at all costs.
As the co-host Jason Kelce laughed, Travis took over the story and said they immediately asked him if he was with "Pat," last night wondering where they both were.
"I was like 'my dog, man! I'm not alone,'" Travis said.
The Quarterback countered that they have been on the "straight and narrow" ever since then.
Their chemistry off the field has done wonders for them on the field and they might be partying once again at the Kansas City Victory Parade for the Chiefs' win.