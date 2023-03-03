Chiefs' Travis Kelce Is Hosting 'SNL' & Fans Are Obsessing Over His Acting Career
"This SNL is going to have the most views in history."
Kansas City Chiefs Tight End Travis Kelce is putting down the football and picking up the mic to host this week's Saturday Night Live and viewers are absolutely fangirling. Even his own team is publicly supporting his small stint as an actor.
It was announced back in February that he would be on the show with musical guest Kelsea Ballerini, and, now that his promo commercials have come out, the audience is hyped.
The NFL organization's official account, the Chiefs page and countless teammates are flooding his comment section on Instagram with loads of support.
"Actor AND Tight End," the Kansas City team published.
"Not Saturday night football but we LIVE BABY," wrote teammate JuJu Smith-Schuster.
Even Broncos' Von Miller and Milwaukee Bucks NBA star Thanasis Antetokounmpo showed some love on his Instagram.
However, you can't just talk about his A-list athlete circle that will most likely be tuning in. His fans are quite obsessed and they don't hold back in the comments, either.
"This SNL is going to have the most views in history," one woman commented.
Another agreed and wrote that they think "it will be the highest-rated show of the year."
Others had a bit of a different agenda and commented on how they hoped he's quite the eligible bachelor.
"If this is your way of proposing…Yes," one person replied.
Many others were claiming him as "their man" and making a joke that the women in the promo were standing too close to him.
A lot of fans can't wait to tune in and see if any special guests will show up, like Patrick Mahomes or his older brother Jason Kelce.
Only time will tell, and you'll have to tune in on March 4 to find out.