These NFL Wives Are Filming A Show In California & They're More Popular Than Their Husbands
Here's everything we know about them. ️🏈💍
The spouses of American football's elite have signed up to film a YouTube show, Women of the League, featuring NFL wives social media fans are obsessed with.
The confirmed cast includes Allison Kuch, who is married to Cleveland Browns player, Isaac Rochell, and Kym Jackson, who is engaged to New York Jets athlete, Jeff Smith.
Kuch posted a TikTok video in California on October 12 as they shot episodes three and four, and it looks like Christen Harper, the fiancée of Detroit Lions player Jared Goff, is part of the show as well as the wife of Denver Broncos star Dalton Risner, Whitney Marie Risner.
The episodes have been kept a secret, but we know the four ladies sit at a round table to chat about what it's like to be a "woman of the league".
Allison Kuch
Allison Kuch is a social media influencer and her followers absolutely adore her. So much so, they even call her husband "Mr. Kuch".
The content creator even gets shoutouts from the NFL before Rochell does during games.
She uploads daily vlogs about her life as a professional athlete's wife, her real estate investments, and, of course, her stunning and trendy game-day outfits. Her authenticity shines through, which might be why she received 195.2K views on her video about the YouTube feature!
Kuch has 103K followers on Instagram, while her husband has 98.3K following him on the app.
Kym Jackson
Kym Jackson is a digital creator. She shares her life as a mom transparently on her Instagram and TikTok pages, as well as what it's like to be in a relationship with New York Jets Wide Receiver, Jeff Smith.
Her 104K followers on Instagram loved watching her pregnancy journey to seeing her at games cheering on her man.
Smith only has 17.6K people following him on IG.
Christen Harper
Christen Harper is a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model who just was named "Rookie of The Year". When she's not shooting for the publication, she's sharing what it's like to be in a relationship with her Detroit Lions beau, Jared Goff.
She publishes photos of the pair kissing and enjoying time together when she's not in front of the camera.
Besides the title of NFL (soon-to-be) wife, she also takes the SI Swimsuit crown, which was passed down from other women with boyfriends in the League, like Camille Kostek.
Harper has 443K followers on IG, while Goff only has 325K.
Whitney Marie Risner
From her wedding dress to her game day outfits, Whitney Risner holds nothing back on her Instagram page as she supports her Broncos husband, Dalton on and off the field.
She's always publishing at his games and is practically his biggest fan. Now, she gets to share her side of the story with the world for this new show.
She uploaded a photo of her on the YouTube series set in a black crop top and pants, and Harper cheered on her outfit in the comment section.
Risner has 76.8K followers, while her husband has 62.2K.
These four ladies are going to be spilling all the football tea and it will be coming to your screen in December.