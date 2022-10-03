Cleveland Browns' Isaac Rochell's Wife Allison Kuch Is More Popular Than Him & The NFL Agrees
He's "Mr. Allison Kuch" to the fans! ️🏈
Cleveland Browns Defensive End, Isaac Rochell, is pretty well-known in the sports world, but his wife, Allison Kuch, is far exceeding in popularity. After all, influencing is one of her jobs and she wears the crown well.
His wife is getting so well-known, people are watching the games, posting them to their stories, and captioning that they are supporting "Mr. Allison Kuch."
The social media powerhouse is an open book online, sharing tidbits about her and Rochell's marriage, what it's like being an NFL wife and the reality of having to go to all of his games...hoping she gets to the concessions stands before kick-off.
If it wasn't for her 1.4 million followers on TikTok to his 1 million that prove it, maybe it's her 98.5K followers on Instagram to his 95.7K. Whatever the evidence is, even the NFL is taking notice.
Rochell posted a clip saying that the League always publishes about his wife before they upload content about him when he's the athlete.
"I just want to point out, this is me in the Thursday night game in the heat of battle," he said showing a photo of him playing. "...And this is her. I love my wife. Literally would die for my wife, but she's gluing on nails before the game!" He said in front of a thumbnail of her video putting on white press-ons.
Though the couple share fun digs at each other and constantly are commenting on each other's pages, people are basically obsessed with their content and are invested in their lives.
When Kuch isn't posting about her relationship, she shares her other business ventures like decorating investment properties they both own which are listed on Airbnb.
Her loyal fanbase has become a public inside joke between the duo, and her followers are always watching "Mr. Kuch" on Thursday Night Football or game day Sundays.