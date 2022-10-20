Fans Think Isaac Rochell's Wife Allison Kuch Wears The Pants & 'Mr. Kuch' Is So Over It
"If the Browns released a Kuch jersey, I have a feeling it would sell out 😂"
Cleveland Browns athlete, Isaac Rochell, has gained quite the following on social media, but his wife, Allison Kuch, takes the crown and fans are noticing.
The duo practically screams "couple goals" as they share their lives together online, but followers have gravitated toward Kuch's vlogs and authenticity as an NFL wife. In fact, they love her so much, they refer to Rochell as "Mr. Kuch"...and he's speaking out.
It all started when the League recognized her "day in the life" TikToks before mentioning the football player, and he couldn't believe it. Now, he's taking a close look at the comment sections of their own accounts and has had enough!
He posted a video last night to the app, with a caption that reads, "I spent $__,___ on a ring for this to happen. She should’ve proposed to me at this point… 💍😡"
Rochell proceeds to point at comments of people publishing, "omg it's Allison's husband" and constantly calling him Mr. Kuch.
@isaacrochell
I spent $__,___ on a ring for this to happen. She should’ve proposed to me at this point… 💍😡#marriage #lastname #smh #dreamcometrue
While it's all in good fun, the Browns fans online don't let up.
"She waited her whole life for the man that would take Kuch so flawlessly. You’re nailing it," someone commented.
Others wrote that it's her world and he's just living in it. Someone even posted that her comment section goes hard. So, we took a quick look to see...and they aren't wrong.
On a TikTok uploaded yesterday to Kuch's account about the couple, a viewer replied: "Protect mr. Kuch at all costs".
The NFL spouse previously uploaded another video about a day at the Browns game, and a fan asked if he wore a jersey with her last name on it.
People are constantly responding about how much they love their marriage, and it's safe to say... so does Mr. Kuch.