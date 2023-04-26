You Can Party Like An Influencer With Tarte & It's Super Easy To Apply For The Next Trip
From Dubai to Turks and Caicos, the next place is top secret! 🤐
Tarte Cosmetics is known for hosting flashy influencer trips, like one that was located in Dubai, and they haven't stopped planning ahead to get more customers involved for the ultimate influencer experience.
Now, you can take the lead and book a ticket to party like your favorites without even having a massive following or niche branding — all you have to do is win a contest. Anyone can participate, and it's super easy to apply.
Maureen Kelly, Tarte's founder, uploaded a TikTok video on her company's account explaining the rules.
"To enter, all you have to do is stitch this video and share one way that you lift others up. It can be big or small like giving compliments to strangers or sharing a cause that you're really passionate about," she said. "To win, make sure that you're following Tarte Cosmetics [on TikTok], and don't forget to use the #mytrippinwithtarte on your video."
@tartecosmetics
Who wants to come on our next TrippinWithTarte?! ✨ We're bringing YOU, our tartelettes, on a FULL out Trippinwithtarte! To enter, all you have to do is STITCH this video and share one way you lift others up. To win, make sure you’re following tarte! NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to 50 U.S. / D.C., ages 13+. Ends 5/2/23. For full Official Rules: https://bit.ly/3UYXRG1
Customers and creators took to the comments excited about the contest, as one person even said that the company was "listening to what the people want."
Others were tagging influencers they would like to see on the trip, however, it's a public contest, so everyone has a fair chance.
Right now, they have an exclusive group relaxing in Turks and Caicos, like Miami's very own, Alix Earle, as well as social media powerhouse Allison Kuch and her NFL husband, Isaac Rochell.
The current group that is enjoying the "Tarte Island" getaway is staying in a private villa that was filled with gifts like extra luggage, ring lights, champagne, makeup towels, press-on nails and much more.
If you want to reap the same benefits as these influencers do, all you have to do is stay social on the video app.
The next destination is top secret, but if it's planned like their past their vacations, you bet it could be any paradise overseas.
If you want to get a head start on working with Tarte, you can head to their website and apply to their affiliate program. The link is located at the bottom of their site, under "About Tarte."
A Tarte representative will reach out to you if you get accepted. You'll, then, get rewarded any time someone shops for a product you recommend. The company provides you with everything you need to get started, and they also supply a competitive commission.
When you apply online, they ask you to write a little bit about yourself and send them your social media page links. They also ask where you have the most followers and personal information so they could send you products.
If you think you're up for the challenge, start creating some content and make sure to tag the #mytrippinwithtarte to be considered.