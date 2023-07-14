I Tried Alix Earle's Makeup Routine With My Own Products & It's Not As Easy As It Looks (PHOTOS)
Faux freckles are hard to pull off!
Alix Earle has taken the world by storm, and I decided to try and follow along with the TikToker's makeup routine.
The 22-year-old TikToker has over five million followers on TikTok following along with her chaotic life, formerly as a University of Miami student and now as a young entrepreneur partying with friends, taking lavish trips and influencing the masses.
Earle frequently posts "Get Ready With Me" videos where she walks her viewers through her hair, makeup and outfits for specific events, dates or parties while chatting about her life.
This bread-and-butter content is what made the young influencer take off on the app, and while she isn't a makeup guru – the girl has some pretty impressive makeup skills.
As a twenty-something whose only makeup skills consist of the ones I learned growing up watching YouTubers like Bethany Mota in 2016, I figured it was time to update my makeup routine and try something new.
Earle links her favourite beauty products to her Amazon storefront, so it's easy to deduce which products she uses in her get ready with me videos, even if she doesn't explicitly name them.
Her routine is iconic with long curled lashes, thanks to two kinds of mascara, a tanned summer glow and faux freckles spread across a pair of perfectly flushed cheeks.
The TikTok star posted a summer get-ready with me showcasing her "no makeup" makeup routine, and as a fashion girly who likes to prep her face in under 10 minutes, I had to try out Earle's version of an easy breezy summer look.
But I don't have the budget to go out and buy all of Earle's products (if anyone wants to Venmo me for tanning drops, please do), so I decided to try and recreate the look with what I already had in my makeup collection.
Step 1: Tanning drops
Earle started her routine with what looks to be her favourite tanning drops, the Drunk Elephant D-Bronzi Anti-Pollution Sunshine Drops, which sell for $50 at Sephora.
I, unfortunately, didn't have a comparable product, so I decided to use my everyday moisturizer, La Roche-Posay Face Moisturizer for Ultra-Sensitive Skin ($35 on Amazon), as a base to give me a good hydrated glow.
Step 2: Tinted moisturizer
In her TikTok video, Earle uses the Tarte BB blur tinted moisturizer ($52 from Sephora).
I don't have the Tarte tinted moisturizer, so I swapped it out for my bareMinerals Mini COMPLEXION RESCUE Tinted Hydrating Gel Cream SPF 30 ($28 from Sephora)
I usually only wear concealer under my eyes to correct any redness or blemishes, so having a light base felt a bit heavy for the summer.
Step 3: Contour
Brooke Houghton holding the Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Contour Wand.
Earle uses the Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Contour Wand ($53 from Sephora), and I actually use this product on a daily basis.
She applies her contour to the top of her forehead, the tips of her cheekbones, the tip of her nose and under her chin. I followed her placement, and I have to say I'd never think of defining my nose with contour, but I did like the result.
My cheekbones are a bit lower than hers, and I think the higher placement didn't work as well for my face shape, so if you're following along with Earle's routine, I'd recommend following the natural shadow of your own cheeks for the best results.
Step 4: Concealer
Ever since her branded trip with Tarte, Earle has been a big fan of the brand, and in her video, she uses the Tarte Shape Tape Contour Concealer ($42 from Sephora), which is well-loved by the beauty community.
This concealer is on my list to try, but I haven't had the chance to pick it up, so I swapped it out with the Hourglass Vanish Airbrush Concealer ($46 from Sephora).
Earle places her concealer in the inner corner of her eyes, around the bottom of her nostrils. I used the same placement, but as a certified sleepy girl, the light under-eye application wasn't enough to fully conceal my bags.
Step 5: Blush
Brooke Houghton holding a Rare Beauty blush.
In her summer routine, Earle doesn't specify which blush she's dabbing onto the apple of her cheeks, but in her Amazon storefront, she has the Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Soft Pinch Liquid Blush ($30 from Sephora) linked in the colours "Happy" and "Hope."
I have the "Happy" blush, so I dabbed a tiny bit of this colour onto the apple of my cheeks.
Step 6: Brows
Brooke Houghton holding an eyebrow gel.
Earle has great fluffy brows, and while she doesn't mention which product she's using to brush them up in this video, based on the packaging, it looks like she's using the Benefit - 24 HR Brow Setter ($20 to $34 on Sephora) which is linked in her Amazon storefront.
I have a similar product from Benefit (although it's so old the label has worn off), so I used this to brush my brows up and into place, giving them a lamination effect.
Step 7: Lips
This TikToker always has deep neutral pouty lips, and while I couldn't nail down which lip liner she was using in this look, she does have the classic Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat Liner ($32 on Sephora) linked in her storefront.
I don't have that liner, so I used a similar nude deep-tone liner and filled in the outer edges of my lips before smoothing it over with a neutral gloss.
Step 8: Eyes
Brooke Houghton wearing two sets of mascara.
In this light makeup look, Earle appears to curl her lashes on camera, but since she is known for her iconic lashes, I decided to add her mascara routine into this step.
Earle uses an eyelash curler (you can purchase one for $5 on Amazon) on both eyes and gently blinks while applying pressure.
After her lashes are curled, she typically goes in with the Benefit Cosmetics Roller Lash ($37 on Sephora) or Too Faced Better Than Sex Waterproof Mascara ($37 on Sephora), both of which are linked on her Amazon storefront.
Often times she'll double up and use both mascaras in her routine, so I followed suit.
Benefits Roller lash is my go-to mascara, so I applied two generous coats of the mascara and followed up with a second mascara, the Benefit Cosmetics BADgal BANG! Volumizing Mascara ($37 on Sephora).
I typically only use one mascara, but using two was a game changer, and my lashes looked thicker and longer than usual.
Step 9: Freckles
Brooke Houghton with failed faux freckles.
Earle adds faux freckles on top of her makeup looks using The Freck XL The Original Freckle ($37 on Sephora), according to Beauty/Crew.
In her TikTok video, Earle applies her faux freckles and pats them into her skin for a natural finish. I don't have any fake freckle makeup, so I decided to improvise with a brow liquid eyeliner... which went about as well as you could expect.
My dots were massive, and it looked like I had just drawn on my makeup for a school play, so I tried to dab them off with a makeup wipe without taking off too much of my base layer.
I went back in with a brown eyebrow pencil and lightly made tiny circles across my cheeks and nose before pressing them into my skin with my fingers using a dabbing motion which looked much more natural.
Step 10: Powder
The last step in Earle's no-makeup routine appears to be a powder which she brushes under her eyes and over her chin.
She doesn't show which product she is using, but she does have a few powders linked in her Amazon storefront, including the Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder, which I happen to have.
I brushed a tiny bit of powder under my eyes and on my chin and finished the look!
How did the look turn out?
Brooke Houghton wearing Alix Earle's makeup routine.
I really loved this makeup look! But it's a lot harder than it looks.
The freckles are harder to pull off, so I'd recommend trying the product Earle uses if you're looking to mimic her naturally freckled look, but otherwise, there are plenty of products you can use to achieve a similar look to her routine.
Using two mascaras is definitely a game changer that I will be keeping in my makeup routine, and the next time I'm looking for a light natural glam, I'll be coming back for this routine.