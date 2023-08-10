8 Makeup Products Loved By Celebs Like Hailey Bieber & Zendaya That You Can Actually Afford
$50 or under!💄
You can revamp your makeup routine with your favourite celebrities' products without going broke.
Whether you're shopping at Sephora, Ulta Beauty, Shoppers Drug Mart or Walmart, makeup can get expensive, and not every product works as flawlessly as promised.
Celebrities make a literal living off their faces, from poreless skin to telescopic lashes, so most of the time, their beauty recommendations are as good as gold.
Looking like a celebrity can get pretty expensive, and while we may all want to douse ourselves in La Mer's $500 creams and lotions, in this economy, most of us have to settle for good old Vaseline as our makeup primer.
Narcity did a deep dive into big-name celebrities like Hailey Bieber, Zendaya, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Kate Moss and other icons' beauty routines to find out which products they love that are under $50.
So whether you're looking for the perfect liquid blush on a budget or a lip routine that will give you Bieber's signature nude pout, we got you covered.
Here are nine products celebrities have in their makeup bags under $50 that you can add to your beauty routine.
Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush
Price: $32
Product: Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush
Shade Range: This blush comes in over a dozen colours and two finishes.
Which celeb shouted it out?: Mindy Kaling highlighted this blush in her Vogue Beauty Secrets in July 2023 as part of her "Girls' Night Out Glam" makeup routine.
“I love blush. I think it looks so pretty, even if it's the only makeup that I’m wearing. So I layer on two of these Rare Beauty liquid blushes," she said. From the looks of it Kaling combined the liquid blush in the shade "Lucky" with the Rare Beauty Positive Light Liquid Luminizer Highlight in the shade "Reflect."
Selena Gomez's makeup line, Rare Beauty, is widely popular, so it's no surprise that the Never Have I Ever creator and actress is a fan of Gomez's products.
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
Price: $29
Product: Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
Shade Range: This lip mask comes in six colours and flavours.
Which celeb shouted it out? Supermodel Kate Moss said she uses this lip mask in her Vogue Beauty Secrets interviewin August 2022.
Moss said that her daughter Lila Moss told her about the sleeping mask, and she called the product "so good."
This lip mask is super hydrating and packed with vitamin C, and while you're meant to wear this product overnight for maximum hydration, it also looks fabulous for everyday wear.
Nudestix Nudies Matte Blush & Bronze
Price: $48.70
Product: Nudestix Nudies Matte Blush & Bronze
Shade Range: This Nudestix product comes in 14 shades.
What celeb shouted it out? Zoe Kravitz shared that she uses this product in the colour "Sun Kissed" on her cheeks and eyelids for a natural blush-y look in her Vogue Beauty Secrets interview in July 2021.
Kravitz applies the product to the back of her hand first to control the amount she's using and gently dabs it into the apples of her cheeks.
She repeats the process and dabs the blush on her eyelids with her fingers for a cohesive look.
"I actually really like it when the eyelids are the same colour as the checks because it just feels like a natural consist like this is the colour of my face," she said.
Melting Pout Matte Liquid Lipstick
Price: $5.99
Product: Melting Pout Matte Liquid Lipstick
Shade Range: The lipstick comes in multiple colours.
Which celeb shouted it out? Zendaya said her makeup miracle is a red lip in an interview with W Magazine in 2017.
"I’ve rediscovered my love for a red lip. Simple, glowy skin and a red lip is everything on everyone. So for me CoverGirl Melting Pout Liquid Lipstick has the perfect vibrant red, they are super pigmented – I love it," she said.
You can snag the red lipstick on Amazon for under $10, which is a pretty good steal IMO.
Milk Makeup Mini Lip + Cheek in Quickie
Price: $32
Product: Milk Makeup Mini Lip + Cheek in the shade "Quickie"
Shade Range: This lip and cheek product comes in 10 shades.
Which celeb shouted it out? Halle Bailey's makeup artist for The Little Mermaid, Kat Ali, told Get The Gloss that she uses the Milk Makeup Mini Lip + Cheek in the shade "Quickie" to give Bailey the perfect flushed looked for Ariel.
So if you're a Disney lover looking for the perfect princess flush, you may want to add this Milk blush to your makeup bag.
Lancôme Teint Idole Ultra Wear All Over Concealer
Price: $48
Product: Lancôme Teint Idole Ultra Wear All Over Concealer
Shade Range: This concealer comes in 19 shades.
Which celeb shouted it out? In an interview with Harper's Bazaar in 2022, Lupita Nyong'o shared that she uses the Lancôme Teint Idole Ultra Wear All Over Concealer and Lancôme Teint Idole Ultra 24H Long Wear Foundation.
"I love that you can really get a thin finish on them, which is especially great when it’s hot because you don’t want cakey makeup. It goes on like skin, and I don’t feel it on my face," she said.
While the foundation sells for $68, you can snag the concealer for just $48.
Benefit Cosmetics Precisely, My Brow Pencil Waterproof Eyebrow Definer
Price: $35
Product: Benefit Cosmetics Precisely, My Brow Pencil Waterproof Eyebrow Definer
Shade Range: The brow pencil comes in 12 different shades.
Which celeb shouted it out? Never Have I Ever star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan shouted out the eyebrow pencil during her Vogue Beauty Secrets interview in 2022.
Ramakrishnan said she likes to keep her eyebrows natural and light with the Benefit Cosmetics Precisely, My Brow Pencil Waterproof Eyebrow Definer, especially after seeing old photos of her brows where they looked a little "heavy."
If you're looking for a seamless natural looking product to help you attain that no-makeup makeup look, this could be your next purchase.
Makeup Forever Anywhere Caffeine Lip Liner
Price: $30
Product: Makeup Forever Anywhere Caffeine Lip Liner
Shade Range: This liner comes in 17 colours.
Which celeb shouted it out? Hailey Bieber shared that she uses the Makeup Forever Anywhere Caffeine Lip Liner in a TikTok video where she said that everyone knows she "loves it."
She applied the affordable nude liner around her lip-line and filled it in with the Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk lipstick, which is slightly pricier at $47.50.
- TikTokers Are Sharing The Best Sephora Make-Up Dupes & You Can Save So Much Money ›
- Sofia Richie's Makeup Artist Shared Her Secrets On TikTok & How To Get The Same Wedding Look ›
- I Tried Alix Earle's Makeup Routine With My Own Products & It's Not As Easy As It Looks (PHOTOS) ›
- 6 Viral Beauty Trends That Have Blown Up on TikTok Thanks To Hailey Bieber ›