Sofia Richie's Makeup Artist Shared Her Secrets On TikTok & How To Get The Same Wedding Look
Sofia said she wanted her wedding makeup to be "super simple and clean." 💄
Sofia Richie got married to music executive Elliot Grainge in France over the weekend.
While it was a star-studded wedding in terms of the guest list, it's Richie's fashion and make-up looks that are getting a lot of love online and now the model's makeup artist is sharing how she did it.
Pati Dubroff posted a TikTok video on Monday showing a breakdown of Richie's wedding day makeup look and included every product she used.
"Sofia's wedding makeup was really all about just like fresh, clean, glowy," Dubroff said.
In her video, Dubroff doesn't start off as you would expect with concealer or foundation, but instead applies two Nudestix Matte Cream Blush sticks in the shades Sunkissed and Picante, to her cheeks.
@patidubroff
here’s how to get Sofia Richie’s WEDDING makeup look @sofiarichiegrainge #sofiarichiewedding #sofiarichiestyle #bridalmakeup #chanelbeauty #nudestix #welovecoco #makeupbymario #dibsbeauty #maybelline @chanelbeautyofficial
The makeup artist then focuses on the eyes and applies the eyeshade Chanel Stylo Ombre et Contour Number 12 onto the crease of her eye.
For the eyelids, Dubroff adds gold gloss from Chanel's Duo Lumiere Palette. Unfortunately she does mention that the Chanel palette is no longer available.
As for the bride's mascara, Dubroff opted for a popular drugstore product: Maybelline's Lash Sensation Waterproof mascara.
When it came to Richie's lips, the makeup artist mixed a few items to get the final look. In her TikTok, Dubroff explains she used Chanel Rouge Coco Baume in shade 928, a Dibs Beauty lip pencil in medium and the Nudestix Intense Matte Lip + Cheek pencil in the shade Sunkissed Nude.
For the final touch on Richie's cheeks and forehead, Dubroff chose Makeup by Mario's Soft Sculpt Transforming Skin Enhancer in light medium.
"Just to add a touch of sunkissed, but it's nothing too heavy," she said.
On Sunday, Dubroff also shared a TikTok of all the products she used to get Richie's makeup look for her rehearsal dinner.
Many people expressed their love for Richie's looks in the comments section of Dubroff's videos.
Others have started to recreate the look themselves, including Allana Davison, a Canadian vlogger, who says in a TikTok that she created one of the products in collaboration with Nudestix that was used in Richie's wedding day makeup look.
Richie's wedding weekend was a full on fashion event, with the 24-year-old model sharing all her chic looks on Instagram.
"The makeup for the entire weekend was super simple and clean," Richie said in an interview with Vogue.
"I just wanted it to feel timeless: I don’t want to look back in like 20 years and be like, 'she’s a glamazon.'"
According to the Hollywood Reporter, Richie is a Chanel ambassador and the beauty director of Nudestix so it makes sense that both brands were a big part of her wedding looks.
Anyone who wants to know more about Richie's makeup looks from her wedding festivities, she joined TikTok while she was in France and did a bunch of "get ready with me" videos.
When it came to her wedding dress, the model opted for a custom Chanel gown that she worked closely with Chanel creative director Virginie Viard to create.
Richie and Grainge got married on Saturday at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Rock in Antibes, France after getting engaged last year, as reported by PEOPLE.
The wedding was a family affair with Richie's dad, singer Lionel Richie, walking the model and designer down the aisle. Richie's sister Nicole Richie also stood by the bride's side on her big day.
As for the guest list, many celebrities attended the event, including Cameron Diaz, Benji Madden, Paris Hilton, and Joel Madden, according to Vogue.