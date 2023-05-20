These Are My 5 Tried And Tested Spots To Buy Korean Skincare & Makeup In The GTA (PHOTOS)
You could save money on expensive deliveries!
This Essay article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
If you're on the hunt for the best Korean skincare and makeup products in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), I've got some insider tips for you.
As someone who's spent a lot of time trying to achieve that flawless K-beauty look, I've explored many spots in the city to find the holy grail products that deliver results. Shopping for skincare products directly in Toronto has saved me so much money in export and other fees than when I get my products delivered online from Asia.
After trying countless products and spending hours in stores, I've finally discovered some real gems. These are my absolute favourites that have transformed my skincare routine.
Kiokii and...
Located conveniently in downtown Toronto, Kiokii and... is my go-to destination as it is super near me and often has all my go-to products.
With a wide range of skincare and makeup products, this store offers a diverse selection of popular brands and trending items. Their staff is super knowledgeable and will assist you in finding the perfect products tailored to your specific needs.
Location: 658 Yonge St., Toronto, ON
Propr life + style
You can combine your love for Korean skincare with trendy lifestyle finds at Propr life + style.
This hidden gem showcases a carefully curated collection of K-beauty products that not only deliver amazing results but also look stunning on your vanity. From nourishing sheet masks to rejuvenating serums, you'll find everything you need to pamper yourself.
I always recommend this store to those looking for unique additions to their self-care routine.
Location: 458 Ossington Ave., Toronto, ON
CIYO
For this store, you'll need to make your way to Pacific Mall, the ultimate Asian beauty destination, and discover CIYO.
As a haven for Korean skincare and makeup enthusiasts, this store offers an extensive range of products sourced from popular Korean brands. You can dive into their impressive selection, which includes innovative skincare formulations and vibrant makeup shades.
The friendly and knowledgeable staff are always ready to provide expert advice and recommendations.
Location: 4300 Steeles Ave E., Markham, ON
K-Beauty Outlet
You can unleash your inner bargain hunter at the K-Beauty Outlet, where you'll find a wide variety of discounted Korean skincare and makeup products.
This hidden gem constantly refreshes its inventory, ensuring you discover exciting new items every time you visit. From well-known brands to hidden treasures, K-Beauty Outlet offers budget-friendly options without compromising quality.
Location: 110 Doncaster Ave., Thornhill, ON
INNER BEAUTY: Korean Cosmetics Store
What sets this store apart is not only its exceptional customer service but also its super affordable range of products.
Their prices are a breath of fresh air in an industry that often indulges in exorbitant markups. It's a haven for those who seek quality without breaking the bank.
Location: 675 Bloor St. W 2nd floor, Toronto, ON