An Ontario TikToker Shared How To Get Brand Name Makeup For So Cheap & It's Amazing (VIDEO)
"Don't tell people 🤣🤣."
Good makeup can be expensive, especially when shopping at places like Sephora. But it doesn't always have to be this way.
An Ontario TikToker, who goes by Bella Vita, revealed where she bought brand-name makeup for so cheap and it's such a great hack!
The spot is called The Cosmetic Company Store, and it's part of The Estée Lauder Companies, they stated on their website.
"We offer award winning premium skincare, makeup, haircare, and fragrance products from a collection of prestigious brands, including Estée Lauder, Clinique, & M.A.C.," they added.
Vita visited The Cosmetic Company Store in the Outlet Collection at Niagara.
@itsbellavita
Ladies !!! Run to @The Cosmetics Company Store #makeup #makeuphaul #thecosmeticscompanystore #outletstore #esteelauder #bobbibrown #mac #toofaced
Vita said, "It is so cheap. I'm sorry, like Sephora, who?"
The TikToker found many products from Bobbi Brown, Estée Lauder, M.A.C., Origins, Too Faced and so much more.
The store sold full-sized makeup products for such affordable prices–you can buy six products for $78. For context, Too Faced products start at around $30 per item. So buying 6 for $78 is definitely a great deal.
Another sign in the store showed that "almost everything is 40% to 50% off," which you'd rarely see at a Sephora.
"Don't tell people 🤣🤣," someone told the TikToker on her video. "Lol I can't gatekeep this 😂😂," she answered.
Besides makeup, the TikToker spotted hair and skin products too, which are totally worth the trip.
Vita then posted a Cosmetic Company Store haul and showed all the things she snatched off the shelves.
@itsbellavita
Girls & Gays listen the f up ! 🚨 #makeuphaul #makeup #outletstore #thecosmeticscompanystore #bobbibrown #esteelauder #mac #toofaced #grwm @The Cosmetics Company Store
"You have got to go to this a frickin the cosmetic companies Store," she said. "I thought that this was like a joke. I saw it on TikTok, and I'm like, screw off, there's no way that this sh*t is that cheap, okay?
"She bought a M.A.C. highlighter that comes with a brush and makeup bag. She also got a Too Faced foundation, Bobbi Brown setting powder, a M.A.C. lip liner, and so much more — "I didn't stop," she said.
She got two Estée Lauder products, which she claims are worth over $100 each. One she got for free from the store, and another one, half off.
"Just an F.Y.I., none of these products are expired or anything. It's just their own owned by Estée Lauder, these companies, and it's an outlet, so I guess if they don't get sold at like a store or something, they end up moving there," she explained.