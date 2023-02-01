An Ontario TikToker Reveals Where She Gets Her Cheap Groceries From & It Feels Like A Blessing
She bought a whole bunch of stuff for under $38.
Finding cheap spots in Ontario to save money on groceries has become quite a difficult task. So, people on the internet have been sharing their tips and tricks with others.
A TikToker is going viral after revealing where she buys her groceries in Ontario, and, if you've got one of those stores close to you, it's totally worth the trip — it's seriously a blessing in disguise.
Bailey Barbosa, who shares a lot of food content on TikTok, told her followers about her favourite spot for groceries and it's a place called The Grocery Outlet. There are various locations spreadout througtout the province, with many located in the GTA.
@bailsbarbosa
I’ve been trying to gatekeep this one but the price of food is TOO MUCH now #mealsbybails #food #ontario #groceryshopping #grocerystore #ontariocanada #inflation
Here are some of the items the TikToker found in the grocery store and the difference in prices compared to other retailers is jaw-dropping:
- Greenfield Natrual Meat Co. Baked Honey Ham: $2.49— Metro: $9.49
- Mighty Caesar Dressing: $3.99 — Metro: $8.99
- Liberte Caramel Yogurt: $1.99 — Summerhill Market: $4.49
- Gay Lea Farmhouse Butter: 2 for $5 or one for $2.99 — Pusateri's: $7.99
- Party Size Oreos: $2.99 — Walmart: $5.78
- Mclean Beef Burgers: $3.99 — Instacart: $14.97
"U are an angel for sharing this 😩 thank u queen," someone commented. While others were hoping there'd be a location near them — "Wow GREAT prices! Wish there was one in Vancouver 😅😅" a person said.
They carry anything from groceries to frozen and refrigerated products. The store is open to the public and has been around since 1998. The store states that customers "will find products at substantial savings — usually 30-70% of traditional retailers."
But keep in mind, that customers never actually know what they may find in their stores, so "come with an open mind." — It's kind of like a HomeSense but for food.
Enjoy grocery shopping for cheap, Ontario!
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.