This Toronto Grocery Store Offers 24/7 Shopping For Night Owls & Here's How It Works (VIDEO)
It offers a completely cashier-less service.
Finding cheap groceries in Toronto that can fit your needs has become a bit like an adventure sport. But what about the accessible ones that can be there for us after hours?
A Toronto TikToker called Shriya has recently raved about a unique 24-hour grocery store called Aisle 24, with locations across the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), she had a "private shopping experience" at 2 a.m.
Aisle 24 is well-suited for those who prefer not to skip the self-checkout lines and offers a completely cashier-less service, according to its website.
Shriya recently shared her experience of late-night shopping at the store's North York Location in a now-viral TikTok video.
"I had no time during the day," she said.
Grocery Shopping at 2am and no cashiers? Is this possible in Toronto?
Customers need to download and register an account with Aisle 24's app to access their after-hour services. Once they arrive at the store, they need to use the app to unlock the store's doors, but then they're free to shop at their own pace.
"While you're shopping, the store is locked from the outside, which was nice since it was 2 a.m. in the morning," Shriya said in her video. "So, I felt pretty safe."
All storefronts have "enhanced security systems" and keep an eye on their inventory lists to "closely track shrinkage," Aisle 24 states on their website.
"They do have people that come and stock up the store, so it feels really nice and clean," Shriya said.
Aisle 24 launched "Canada's first cashier-less grocery store" in 2016 at Centennial Place student residence. The store was tailored to fit the specific shopping needs of the student community, according to its website.
"The success of that market allowed us to expand across the Greater Toronto Area and other major Ontario cities," they wrote.
However, many people heeded warnings in their comments on Shriya's video.
"It's cool but definitely not your "regular grocery store." Prices are marked up by a lot! It's better for one-off items you need ASAP," one person commented.
"They need to mark up all the prices for all the extra 24-hour overhead," another wrote.
Overall, in a city that never sleeps, Aisle 24 offers a cool option for night owls and can be added to your list of 24-hour grocery stores to shop at in Toronto.