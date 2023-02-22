People In Ontario Are Sharing What Cheap Groceries Are Worth Buying & Some Have Good Finds
There is still some love for the No Name brand.
Buying groceries in Ontario has felt like some kind of cruel game over the last several months, but thankfully part of the game has started to include people sharing their grocery shopping tips and tricks to help others try and save.
With grocery prices in Ontario under the spotlight, some people are sharing what cheap or off-brand products are worth bending down to the bottom shelf for, and it seems despite growing frustrations with Loblaws, people still have some love for its No Name brand.
Sure, shoppers desperate for some savings can look for cheap grocery stores in Ontario, a list that seems to be growing week by week, but if shaking up your entire grocery routine is too much to take on, some of these tips can help you save while shopping at your regular store.
People weighed in with their go-to cheap grocery store products after someone on the r/Ontario Reddit page asked what "cheaper brand" products are actually tolerable, or better yet, worth buying regularly.
"No Name fries. The ones with the skin on," one person commented, and it seemed their suggestion was a popular one.
Someone else called No Name fries the "best kept secret" and said they've been buying 1kg bags of them for $2 regularly for about a year.
From fries to chips, the snack food struggle is real, and people have been working to find cost-effective solutions.
"Chips in general are way too expensive," another person commented in the thread.
In came the suggestions.
One person shared their favourite Compliments finds, while others gave nods to the No Name brand potato chips and ketchup chips, which are typically $3 per bag and often $2.50 if you buy two or more.
And the No Name mentions kept on coming, with its coffee pods and instant coffee getting a shootout.
"No Name frozen burritos are really good! (For a frozen burrito)," another person wrote.
And finally, there were some who pointed out a smart grocery hack when it comes to off-brand products you can find that are actually the same as the name brand.
Several people said if you can find a product with the same-looking bottle as the name brand, it will often be cheaper but taste exactly the same.
Here's to more grocery shopping hacks, Ontario!