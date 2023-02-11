grocery outlet

7 Super Cheap Items I Found At This Grocery Outlet In Ontario That Actually Blew My Mind

Miracles do exist.

Toronto Associate Editor
DunkAroos cereal at the Grocery Outlet. Right: SodaStream flavour for 5 cents.

DunkAroos cereal at the Grocery Outlet. Right: SodaStream flavour for 5 cents.

Mira Nabulsi | Narcity
Ascending

The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.

Finding the hidden gems in Ontario can make grocery shopping a lot more exciting, especially when prices are exceptionally low.

The Grocery Outlet is a supermarket in Ontario that recently made an appearance on TikTok and went viral for its low prices.

Bailey Barbosa shared a TikTok video of what the grocery store looks like and all the different things she found while shopping.

Obviously, I had to check it out for myself. So on Thursday, I drove to the Grocery Outlet at 1150 Sheppard Avenue West in North York and what I found blew my mind.

Here are seven things I found at the Grocery Outlet that shook me to my core.

Cholula

Chipotle Cholula hot sauce.

Chipotle Cholula hot sauce.

Mira Nabulsi | Narcity

Price:

  • Grocery Outlet: $1.99
  • Loblaws: $6.99
The first thing I spotted when I walked into the Grocery Outlet was how ridiculously cheap the Cholula hot sauce was. I love sauce. If you open my fridge, you'll find a wide array of sauces in a plethora of flavours.
However, buying Cholula from a supermarket, which I often go to, is quite pricey. So, it was shocking to see how cheap it can actually be purchased for.

SodaStream Classic Cola Flavour

SodaStream Classic Cola Flavour

SodaStream Classic Cola Flavour

Mira Nabulsi | Narcity

Price:

  • Grocery Outlet: $0.05
  • Canadian Tire: $6.99
Yes, you read that right. The same exact SodaStream product you buy in-store was spotted at the Grocery Outlet and it was shockingly cheap! It was five cents per bottle.
When I saw that, I thought to myself, "when was the last time you ever saw anything that cheap?" and the answer was NEVER.

Olivieri Ravioli, Braised Beef au jus

Olivieri Ravioli

Olivieri Ravioli

Mira Nabulsi | Narcity

Price:

  • Grocery Outlet: 3 for $5
  • Real Canadian Superstore: $12.49
At any supermarket, one pack of the Olivieri Ravioli in the Braised Beef au Jus is more than $10. Real Canadian Superstore had them available for $12.49. However, you could get three packs of them at the Grocery Outlet for $5. So if you were to get the same amount from the Superstore, it would've cost you nearly $40.

JUST Egg

JUST Egg

JUST Egg

Mira Nabulsi | Narcity

Price:

  • Grocery Outlet: $6.99
  • Loblaws: $7.49
Being vegan doesn't come cheap. Don't get me wrong, I am not vegan, but sometimes I enjoy eating plant-based products because they feel healthier.
When I found JUST Egg at the Grocery Outlet, I was shocked, because I didn't expect to see such specific products as this one. And, even though the price difference wasn't so much, it was still cheaper, which counts.

Oat Dream

Oat Dream

Oat Dream

Mira Nabulsi | Narcity

Price:

  • Grocery Outlet: $0.50
  • Instacart: $3.50
Do you spend a lot of money on milk alternatives? Well, maybe you should start getting your beverages from the Grocery Outlet because it's literally cheaper than any milk alternatives I've ever seen elsewhere. They also had a whole wall of oat milk, and each carton cost 50 cents.

Udi's Frozen Gluten-Free Bagels

Udi's Bagels

Udi's Bagels

Mira Nabulsi | Narcity

Price:

  • Grocery Outlet: $3.99
  • Metro: $6.49
Living with a gluten intolerance or allergy doesn't come cheap; sometimes, options can be pretty limited. So spotting a gluten-free product at the Grocery Outlet felt like there were options for everyone. Also, the price of the bread was roughly half the price ofthe product anywhere else.

Kraft Dinner

\u200bKraft Dinner Mac & Cheese

Kraft Dinner Mac & Cheese

Mira Nabulsi | Narcity

Price:

We all know that Kraft Dinner is already quite cheap. But finding it for less than a dollar is relatively rare — it's not even that cheap at Dollarama.
For the deal offered at Metro, you can buy at least five KD boxes for $5 at the Grocery Outlet compared to the three you would get at Metro.

Other than the items mentioned above, I also found a bunch of other things that blew my mind. But I did wonder why they were all so cheap, so I asked.

The lady behind the counter told me that the prices are exceptionally low because all the products are close to their best-before date, which means that supermarkets want them off their aisles, and that's where the Grocery Outlet has some room to shine.

So, when looking around, keep an eye out for the best before date and pick items you know you'll consume before they expire.

Also, there are many locations around Ontario, so check it out if you get the chance.

These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.

From Your Site Articles
Mira Nabulsi
Toronto Associate Editor
Mira Nabulsi is an Associate Editor for Narcity Canada’s Ontario Desk focused on cheap travel from Toronto and is based in Toronto, Ontario.
Recommended For You
Loading...