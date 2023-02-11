7 Super Cheap Items I Found At This Grocery Outlet In Ontario That Actually Blew My Mind
Miracles do exist.
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
Finding the hidden gems in Ontario can make grocery shopping a lot more exciting, especially when prices are exceptionally low.
The Grocery Outlet is a supermarket in Ontario that recently made an appearance on TikTok and went viral for its low prices.
Bailey Barbosa shared a TikTok video of what the grocery store looks like and all the different things she found while shopping.
Obviously, I had to check it out for myself. So on Thursday, I drove to the Grocery Outlet at 1150 Sheppard Avenue West in North York and what I found blew my mind.
Here are seven things I found at the Grocery Outlet that shook me to my core.
Cholula
Chipotle Cholula hot sauce.
Price:
- Grocery Outlet: $1.99
- Loblaws: $6.99
SodaStream Classic Cola Flavour
SodaStream Classic Cola Flavour
Price:
- Grocery Outlet: $0.05
- Canadian Tire: $6.99
Olivieri Ravioli, Braised Beef au jus
Olivieri Ravioli
Price:
- Grocery Outlet: 3 for $5
- Real Canadian Superstore: $12.49
JUST Egg
JUST Egg
Price:
- Grocery Outlet: $6.99
- Loblaws: $7.49
Oat Dream
Oat Dream
Price:
- Grocery Outlet: $0.50
- Instacart: $3.50
Udi's Frozen Gluten-Free Bagels
Udi's Bagels
Price:
- Grocery Outlet: $3.99
- Metro: $6.49
Kraft Dinner
Kraft Dinner Mac & Cheese
Price:
- Grocery Outlet: $0.88
- Metro 3 for $5 or $1.99 each
Other than the items mentioned above, I also found a bunch of other things that blew my mind. But I did wonder why they were all so cheap, so I asked.
The lady behind the counter told me that the prices are exceptionally low because all the products are close to their best-before date, which means that supermarkets want them off their aisles, and that's where the Grocery Outlet has some room to shine.
So, when looking around, keep an eye out for the best before date and pick items you know you'll consume before they expire.
Also, there are many locations around Ontario, so check it out if you get the chance.
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.