A Canadian Comedian Noticed A Loblaws Price Trend & His Hilarious Take Went Viral On TikTok
"I didn't realize Wolfgang Puck julienned vegetables by hand."
A Canadian comedian is going viral on TikTok for a recent discovery he had while shopping at Loblaws.
Ontario TikToker Bryan Nothling shared a video last week that's gotten over 230,000 views and many comments.
"We're going to need a public inquiry into what is going on with Greek yogurt prices at Loblaws," Nothling said.
"My favourite yogurt is Liberté Greek, coconut," he added. "It's basically icing."
The TikToker then shows that the yogurt is $6.99, a price he says he can't afford these days. So, he thought he could go for another brand. However, Oikos' price is also $6.99.
Even the Oikos yogurts that were on sale were $6.99.
President's Choice also had yogurt on the shelves — and it was also $6.99. Yikes!
"How is that possible?" Nothling added. "Are you telling me that the production and distribution costs of these three separate brands of yogurt is identical? So that they're all the same price in the store? Because I feel like that's impossible."
The TikToker then shared that he's "no Warren Buffett," but "shouldn't one of these companies come in and make their yogurt a bit cheaper than the other two, so people actually buy it? Isn't that what you learn on day one of Business 101?"
"I just want to be able to buy my coconut Greek yogurt without going into extreme debt," he concludes.
The Tiktoker then posted another video explaining another scenario where he found a bunch of things at Loblaws for $6.99, and his commentary is hilarious.
"We're in the bagged salad section now. $6.99 for just about anything," he shares.
He then shares that he bought the 50% off Brocolli Crunch bag. "I gambled and I lost, because that was dreadful. I don't have diarrhea yet, but it's coming," the comedian said.
Why is the chopped salad so expensive? "I didn't realize Wolfgang Puck julienned the vegetables by hand, but it all makes sense now," Nothling says sarcastically.