11 Products You Can Find At Costco In Canada That Are Cheaper Than At Grocery Stores
Costco has so many products that are cheaper than what you can find at grocery stores and you get more bang for your buck on everyday essentials.
With food prices set to go up more in 2023 and the biggest hikes expected for vegetable, bakery, dairy and meat products, people are spending a lot of money on groceries.
So, why not try and save a few bucks when you can?
Canada is set to get a Grocery Code Of Conduct to enhance "transparency, predictability and fair dealing" in the grocery industry and set up checks and balances for the benefit of consumers and food businesses.
While that code of conduct could help reduce the cost of groceries, there is no timeline for when it will come into effect.
If you're looking to save some money right now, there are so many items like coffee, cleaning products, condiments and more that cost less at Costco than at grocery stores like Fortinos, which is owned by Loblaw, and Walmart.
Brita Pitcher
Brita pitcher at Costco. Right: Brita pitcher at Walmart.
This 10-cup Brita water pitcher is $29.99 at Costco and it comes with two filters.
Compared to the same 10-cup pitcher at Walmart which is $39.97 and only comes with one filter, the one at Costco is cheaper and you get more for your money!
Tim Hortons Original Blend Fine Grind Coffee
Tim Hortons ground coffee on display at Costco. Right: Tim Hortons ground coffee at Fortinos.
This 1.3-kilogram canister of Tim Hortons Original Blend Fine Grind Coffee will cost you $21.99 at Costco.
At Fortinos, a smaller version of the product that's 930 grams is more expensive and will cost you $24.99.
Carnation Hot Chocolate
Carnation Hot Chocolate at Costco. Right: Carnation Hot Chocolate on display at Fortinos.
You can get a bigger canister of Carnation hot chocolate mix at Costco for cheaper.
At Costco, a 1.9-kilogram pack costs $13.99 — which works out to $0.007 per gram — and a 400-gram pack costs $6.49 — which works out to $0.1 per gram — at Fortinos.
Kraft Peanut Butter
Kraft Peanut Butter at Costco. Right: Kraft Peanut Butter at Walmart.
At Costco, you can find a two-kilogram tub of Kraft peanut butter for $8.89 and at Walmart, that two-kilogram jar of peanut butter is $8.97.
Downy Light Laundry Scent Booster Beads Ocean Mist
Downy Light Laundry Scent Booster Beads Ocean Mist at Costco. Right: Downy Light Laundry Scent Booster Beads Ocean Mist at Fortinos.
These scent booster beads from Downy that you put in your laundry are cheaper at Costco and you also get more product for less money.
It costs $21.99 for a 1.06-kilogram pack at Costco while it costs $22.99 for a 752-gram pack at Fortinos.
Mr. Clean Magic Eraser
Mr. Clean Magic Eraser at Costco. Right: Mr. Clean Magic Eraser at Fortinos.
With the Mr. Clean Magic Eraser variety pack, you can a nine-pack at Costco for $13.99 and a six-pack at Fortinos for $12.99.
You spend $1.55 per eraser when you buy it at Costco and $2.16 per eraser when you buy it at Fortinos.
Tim Hortons Coffee K-Cups
Tim Hortons Coffee K-Cups at Costco. Right: Tim Hortons Coffee K-Cups at Fortinos.
At Costco, you can find a box of Tim Hortons coffee that has 80 K-Cups for $42.99 and at Fortinos, a 48 pack of Tim Hortons coffee K-Cups is $34.99.
That works out to $0.53 per K-Cup with the Costco box and $0.72 per K-Cup with the box from Fortinos.
Hellmann's Mayonnaise
Hellmann's Mayonnaise at Costco. Right: Hellmann's Mayonnaise at Walmart.
This 1.8-litre jar of mayonnaise at Costco is actually cheaper than a 1.48-litre tub at Walmart even when it's not on sale!
The regular price of mayo is $10.99 at Costco which breaks down to $6.10 per litre. At Walmart, the price is $9.77 which breaks down to $6.88 per litre.
Organika Chocolate Enhanced Collagen
Organika Chocolate Enhanced Collagen display at Costco. Right: Organika Chocolate Enhanced Collagen at Fortinos.
This Organika Chocolate Enhanced Collagen is regularly priced at $51.99 for a one-kilogram jar at Costco.
That's cheaper than the $59.99 you have to spend on a 504-gram jar at Fortinos and you get more of the collagen powder too.
Que Pasa Tortilla Chips
Kirkland Que Pasa Tortilla chips at Costco. Right: Que Pasa tortilla chips at Fortinos.
Even when these Que Pasa chips aren't on sale at Fortinos, you'll still get more bang for your buck when you buy them at Costco.
One 350-gram bag of chips costs $4.49 at Fortinos — which works out to $0.1 per gram — and one 908-gram bag costs $6.79 — which works out to $0.007 per gram — at Costco.
Mr. Clean All Purpose Cleaner
Mr. Clean All Purpose Cleaner at Costco. Right: Mr. Clean All Purpose Cleaner on display at Fortinos.
This cleaning solution from Mr. Clean is $12.49 for 5.2 litres at Costco and $12.99 for 3.78 litres at Fortinos.
Not only is it cheaper at Costco but you also get more of the cleaning product.
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.