Costco Canada Must-Haves Are Being Shared By Canadians & This Is What You Should Always Buy
You might be tempted to add these to your shopping list!
If you've ever wondered what Costco Canada must-haves are according to Canadian shoppers, we've got you covered.
Narcity asked people on Instagram to share the items that they always add to their cart when they shop at the wholesale retailer to try and figure out what are essentials at Costco.
So, if you have a Costco membership, these product recommendations from other shoppers might make you want to add them to your list!
The top must-haves for Canadians at the wholesaler are croissants, toilet paper, paper towels and chicken — yes, the rotisserie chicken is included in that too.
Someone said that the frozen croissants are something they always buy even over the fresh ones you can get at the bakery.
Eggs, meat, cheese and nuts were also popular responses among Costco shoppers in Canada.
Other favourites are smoothie packs, frozen fruit and fresh fruits and veggies, particularly bananas and spinach.
There were a few outliers that people always get when they shop including tofu, sushi boats, protein bars, coconut oil, organic honey and yogurt bars.
Someone else shared that their must-have is the chocolate chip cookies, both from the bakery and the freezer section.
There's actually a Costco hack from TikTok that revealed how you can save money by getting those classic cookies frozen.
TikToker @amidstthechaos said that the chocolate chip cookies from the bakery cost $7.99 for a 24-pack which is $0.33 each.
But a 120-pack of those same chocolate chip cookies just frozen is $23.99 which works out to $0.19 each!
Back in 2021, Narcity teamed up with Costco Finds Canada on Instagram to ask Canadians the same question: what are your must-haves from Costco?
Salads, chicken, toilet paper, coffee, croissants, bread and more are the products people said were their go-to's at Costco that year.
Also, people shared some unique items that are essentials whenever they shop including books, fresh flowers and tech!