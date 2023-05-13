This Canadian TikToker Shares The Costco Products You Should & Shouldn't Buy When You Shop
Maybe these recommendations will help you the next time you shop at Costco. 🛒
If you're looking for recommendations for your next Costco shop, a Canadian TikToker is sharing what you should and shouldn't buy at the wholesale retailer.
Maybe this could help you figure out what's worth purchasing since there are so many products to choose from!
TikToker @lifebyjessica started the "should and shouldn't buy" series in 2021 after being inspired by another Canadian who also puts out videos about product recommendations for Costco shoppers.
She has shared the items — like food, appliances and beauty products — she comes across during visits to Costco Canada locations and also why they're something you should or shouldn't buy.
When it comes to prepared foods that are available at the wholesaler, the TikToker said the pita gyro kit, taco kit and stir fry kit are all items you "should buy."
@lifebyjessica also recommended that people get the frozen cookies and said that the treats are "an absolute should" buy.
Another Canadian TikToker has pointed out that those frozen cookies actually the same Costco Kirkland cookies that are sold fresh at the bakery!
Moving on to things you can use in the kitchen, this TikToker said that the bamboo drawer organizer and the KitchenAid expandable dish rack are should buys.
However, a reusable collapsable basket is something you shouldn't buy because she's not sure what you would use it for.
Then, a four-piece fridge organization set is a must-have because it's "super useful."
The 20-jar spice rack that went viral on TikTok is a should-buy because "it's practical and a good price."
@lifebyjessica shared that Olay's vitamin C serum and Nivea's lip balm with SPF are all products that you should buy at Costco.
Also, the TikToker said the Ninja blender is something you should buy at Costco while a Mon Chateau blanket is something you shouldn't buy because it's "pricey."
Recently, Narcity asked people to share what their must-haves at Costco are and they recommended croissants, toilet paper, frozen fruit, rotisserie chicken, croissants and more.
People also revealed what you should never buy at Costco and the most popular products that people said aren't worth it were vegetables and other fresh produce.
If you've ever wondered how the wholesaler stacks up against other discount retailers in Canada, Narcity bought the same groceries from Costco, Walmart and Dollarama to find out which store costs less.
It turns out that you really do get a lot of bang for your buck at Costco!