Costco Is Opening A New Location In Calgary & Here's When Members Can Start Shopping
The warehouse is expected to have 270,000 square feet of retail space!
Shoppers get ready, there is a new Costco opening up in Alberta and it's set to be a massive warehouse.
While details about when members would be able to start shopping had been up in the air before, now we know when it will be opening.
So, if you're in Calgary or the surrounding areas, you'll soon have another one of the wholesale retailer's locations to shop at!
Earlier in 2023, the Alberta government had received a proposal for a new Costco location in Calgary.
This Costco Canada warehouse is expected to be around 270,0000 square feet of retail space and also have a gas bar and a liquor store, based on the proposal.
Bingham Crossing is slated to be "a unique, state-of-the-art, pedestrian-oriented shopping and lifestyle centre" in Springbank, which is over three kilometres west of Calgary.
It'll be located at the intersection of Range Road 33 and the TransCanada Highway.
That's between Calgary and the Rocky Mountains so you could go to Costco and stock up on supplies for a weekend trip or a vacation to the Rockies!
In an update posted this summer, Bingham Crossing shared that as part of infrastructure work that was finished last year, construction is now set to restart in the spring of 2024.
That means this new Costco in Calgary is scheduled to open its doors to members during the fall of 2025.
So, if you have a Costco membership or are thinking of getting one to get access to the warehouse, you'll have to wait two years to actually shop there.
Renderings of the Bingham Crossing Costco show it having a classic warehouse design with aluminum-looking siding along with wood beam porticos over the entrances and seating areas around the parking lot.
There are already seven Costco Canada locations in or around Calgary, all of which are 20 to 30 minutes away from the new Costco warehouse that's opening up at Bingham Crossing.
Also, Alberta's only Costco Business Centre is located in Edmonton, about three hours north of where this new location will be, and it opened back in 2021.
You can find thousands of products at Business Centres that are unique and made specifically for businesses.
That includes huge barrels of maple syrup, massive wheels of cheese, 10-kilogram jars of peanut butter, 4.5-kilogram Toblerone chocolate bars, big packs of frozen croissants, 18-kilogram tubs of poutine sauce and more!
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.