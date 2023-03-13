A Massive New Costco May Be Coming To Calgary & Here's What We Know So Far
Construction on the site began last year.
Costco lovers, listen up! Calgary might be getting a new location of the big box store and it could end up being the perfect spot to stock up on supplies for weekends in the mountains.
The Alberta Government has received a proposal for a huge new Costco just west of Calgary at Bingham Crossing right by Springbank along the TransCanada highway.
According to plans, the huge new store would form the first phase of development on the Bingham Crossing site and the new Costco warehouse would be around 270,0000 square feet.
Plans for the site for the new Costco shared by Rocky View County said the location will also have a gas bar and a liquor store, too.
The plans also included renderings of what the new store might look like.
Renderings of the proposed new Costco store in Calgary.Courtesy of Rocky View County
Developers have said Bingham Crossing will be a "unique, state-of-the-art, pedestrian-oriented shopping and lifestyle centre," and it will be across the highway from Calaway Park.
As well as Costco, Bingham Crossing will also be home to a range of stores, restaurants, and amenities, they added.
Work on the site was paused in the fall of 2022 and is likely to pick back up in April depending on the weather. However, there's no news yet on when construction will be completed.
If you can't wait to shop, there are six different Costco locations currently open around Calgary. There are also stores in Okotoks, Lethbridge, Red Deer, and more.
Meanwhile, Edmonton is home to Alberta's only Costco Business Centre, with thousands of different items on sale so it might just be worth the trip!