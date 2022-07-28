6 Costco Hacks From TikTok That Could Completely Transform The Way You Shop
Ever wanted those food court hot dogs at home? You can buy packs of them at warehouses!
There are so many Costco hacks on TikTok that are just waiting for you to discover so you can transform the way you shop at the wholesaler!
If you're a Costco Canada shopper, people are sharing tips like saving on gift cards, knowing when sales start and getting those famous Costco cookies for even cheaper.
Plus, there's a hack for understanding what price tags mean which could save you more money.
Costco employees in Canada confirmed that price tag tip to Narcity and even shared other ways to get more bang for your buck at warehouses.
So, here are seven TikTok hacks you should know about that could totally change the way that you shop at Costco!
Sale cycles
@thetiktokcoachsamv
Costco Insider Part 6: Sales cycle #lifehacks #learnfromme #costco #costcohacks #learningfromtiktok #needtoknow #costcofinds #over30 #momsoftiktok
If you're a bargain hunter, this TikToker shared that sale cycles at Costco start on Mondays in Canada.
Then, those sales run for two to three weeks!
Also, they said that items are typically on sale again on a three to four-month rotation depending on supply and location.
What price tags mean
@maizimmy
#greenscreen more shopping deals and tips on my YouTube channel #costcofinds #costcotiktok #hacks #costco #costcosecrets
When you're shopping do you ever wonder what the ends of the prices mean?
This former Costco employee explained it all on TikTok.
A price that ends in .00 means it's a manager markdown so while it's not the lowest price it's still on sale.
Then, .97 is a clearance price and .99 is the regular retail price.
Gift card savings
@lifebyjessica
Did you know that? #costco #costcofinds #costcomusthaves #costcotiktok #costcocanada #costcodeals #costcolover #costcogiftcards
This TikToker shared that for gift cards to be on sale at Costco, there needs to be a deal for customers.
They showed that you can get two $50 Jack Astor's gift cards and only have to pay $79.99 for them instead of the actual $100.
Cheaper chocolate chip cookies
@amidstthechaos
Costco Hack/Find: Chocolate Chip Cookies #costco #costcocanada #costcofinds #kirklandsignature #chocolatechipcookies #costcomusthaves
If you love Kirkland chocolate chip cookies from the Costco bakery, there's a hack to get even more of them for even cheaper.
From the bakery, you get a pack of 24 cookies for $7.99 which works out to $0.33 for each.
But you can get the cookies from the freezer section and then put some in the oven at home whenever you want them!
There are 120 cookies in a pack and it costs $23.99 which works out to $0.19 each.
Food court hot dogs at home
Costco's food court hot dogs are pretty legendary and Costco Finds Canada revealed on TikTok that you can buy packs of the hot dogs and sausages in the warehouse.
So, you don't have to wait until you go shopping to get a taste and you can enjoy them at home whenever you want.
The Kirkland hot dogs and sausages have a yellow ribbon with "served in Costco Food Courts" on the package.
Finding popular items
@costcoyeg
Costco tip: go to the business centre if you are having a hard time find a hot ticket item #popcorn #mandms #costco #costcobusinesscenter #costcobusiness #costcotips
This TikToker said that there's something you can do if you're having trouble finding a popular, hot ticket item at a warehouse.
In those cases, you'll probably be able to find a lot of stock of the product at a Costco Business Centre.
Happy shopping!