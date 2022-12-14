4 Costco Canada Tips From TikTok That'll Help Even The Worst Christmas Shopper (VIDEOS)
Who says bulk buying can't be applied to presents? 🎁
Christmas is right around the corner, which means it's time to seriously start thinking about where to buy gifts.
Luckily, the world of TikTok is full of some great holiday hacks and tips, and that includes the most unlikely spots — including Costco Canada.
These videos are proof that you can find super cool gift ideas within the wholesale retailer. And, because it's Costco, you can get all that shopping done in one go without breaking the bank!
So, whether you're shopping for family, friends or colleagues, here are some ideas.
Big name brands for less
@brainsandbronzed
A lot of people might forget that Costco Canada also has some pretty well-known brands, from Roots to Steve Madden, within it.
In this rapid-fire TikTok, there is a gift idea for basically everyone, including yourself.
From some cozy socks or a throw from Roots to mascara from L'Oreal, you can find some really useful and appreciated gifts, and they will all cost you under $50.
Or, if you want to treat yourself, you can also grab a huge pack of hot chocolate bombs to make your way through over the holidays.
Pre-made gift baskets
@maiifinds
Did you know that Costco has premade gift baskets ready for you to grab?
This TikTok takes a look at some of the available sets which include everything from $30 kits to make your own Moscow mule cocktails to massive $80 selections of sweets.
Some of these baskets even have a cool mix of products so all you need to do is pick it up.
A great choice for anyone in a rush. And, they don't look half bad.
Gifts for dad
@couponcutiecanada
If your dad, or any similar figure in your life really, is just hard to shop for, you'll want to check out this TikTok.
It showcases that there are loads of classic "dad" products that you can get at Costco, from a CAT shirt to a big Tilley hat.
Not to mention some tools and treats along with it.
Cozy picks for all ages
@couponcutiecanada
Another TikTok that proves there's more to Costco than just essentials.
As TikToker @couponcutiecanada demonstrates, you can find everything from fun, natural lip balms to Disney princess-themed toys to fuzzy water bottles, something that'd be great for a cold day.
So, if you're just getting started on your holiday shopping, there are a lot of options.
Looking for more ways to save money on holiday shopping? We've spoken to an expert to get the best shopping tips.