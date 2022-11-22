4 Ways To Save Money This Holiday Season So You Don't End Up Spending A Fortune On Gifts
Two-thirds of Canadians believe inflation will make holiday shopping harder.
The 2022 holiday season is right around the corner and, this year, a lot of Canadians have probably been thinking of ways to save money while shopping.
After all, the holiday season can be an expensive time, with cash going into things like travel, gifts, food and more. And it looks like that has some Canadians a bit nervous.
According to a survey by CPA Canada, around 67% of Canadians believe that inflation is going to make it harder to buy gifts for people this holiday season.
Along with that, 48% are planning on giving a non-traditional gift such as something they've made themselves or sharing an experience together.
However, if you're still planning on hitting the stores this holiday season, Ratehub has put together a list of tips and tricks to help you save some money this holiday season.
Use loyalty programs and rewards
Some of Canada's biggest and most popular stores have loyalty programs that give you access to unique deals and other benefits that can help you save some cash.
Plus there are loads of cards, like a Scene+ or Air Miles, that allow you to save up points on your purchases for future savings.
If you've been saving up for the year, the holiday season is a great chance to use those credits and savings you might have also banked up with your credit card!
Not to mention special online rewards and deals that might come with a membership.
That being said, don't use those travel card points for purchases! Those have a much better value when used on, well, travel.
Do your research and plan ahead
Doing things last minute has never really helped anyone.
If you can come up with a good plan, fitted out with the cheapest and best options for your wallet, you'll be set up to save on the things you need.
If you don't do this, you'll be at the mercy of those last-minute buys and that can start really affecting your budget.
Don't be tricked into overspending
Just because something's on sale, doesn't mean you need five of them!
This is the time of year when companies are going to inundate you with deals and sales and reasons to buy stuff, and bulk purchases can look like a great way to save.
However, keep in mind that these companies want you to spend your money, so don't let them trick you into spending too much!
Get a non-store-bought gift
Finally, if you don't want to or can't buy a gift this year, why not make one? Your loved ones would probably appreciate a handcrafted gift or maybe even a homemade meal just as much.
You can also set some quality time aside with that person and share a fun experience together.
There are more ways to save money in your daily life as well.
To help you out, we spoke to an expert to help you save money at the grocery store by knowing what to buy, in what amounts and from where.
