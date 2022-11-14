The Tim Hortons Holiday Menu For 2022 Just Dropped & There Are New Hot Drinks
Gingerbread and candy cane. 🤩
Tim Hortons has just announced its Christmas menu for 2022, and you can get your hands on some wonderfully festive treats in stores across Canada very soon.
The Tim Hortons holiday menu will launch on Wednesday, November 16 and it will be spreading festive cheer all the way until January.
Plus, even if you aren't ordering some from the Tim Hortons 2022 Christmas menu, you can still get your food in cute holiday-themed cups, bags and takeaway boxes, part of their "Snowplace Like Tims" theme.
This includes festive designs such as globes, stockings, wreathes and snowmen.
Here's a look at the new holiday menu items you can expect to see at your local Timmies this winter.
What Christmas drinks does Tim Hortons have?
There are going to be five holiday drinks available at Tim Hortons this year.
This includes some truly festive-sounding options such as a Gingerbread Oat Latte and a Candy Cane Iced Capp.
Other drinks to watch out for include a Roasted Hazelnut Cold Brew made with espresso-infused foam and a Mocha Latte.
For those who don't like coffee or are steering away from caffeine, you can also get the Candy Cane Hot Chocolate or the Candy Cane White Hot Chocolate.
What holiday treats are available at Tim Hortons?
This year there are going to be two new Dream Donuts coming to Tims for the holiday season.
There will be Gingerbread Chocolate Dream Donut as well as a Chocolate Fudge Pretzel, both of which will be baked fresh throughout the day.
If you don't like donuts, there is also going to be a new Chocolate Hazelnut Muffin and a Filled Sugar Cookie.
In a statement to Narcity Canada, Tim Hortons confirmed that these items will be available until "early next year."
The brand also announced that it will be launching holiday merch at participating restaurants around Canada.
These include everything from a holiday ceramic mug and a snow globe to Holiday Timbits socks and even a Birthday Cake Timbits ornament!
Timmies is not the only brand with some super festive drinks and treats. Starbucks has brought back its holiday drinks and there are also new cups for 2022!
The perfect way to sip your way to seasonal cheer.
