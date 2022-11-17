I Compared Starbucks & Tim Hortons Holiday Drinks For 2022 & There's A Clear Winner
Who has the best festive drink of them all?
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
We all know that one of the joys of Canada's winter weather is chugging back a festive holiday drink, whether it's iced or steaming hot.
But with so many options out there, it's hard to know which Christmas drinks to choose.
So, I decided to go out there and compare some of the top drinks from the Tim Hortons holiday menu and Starbucks holiday menu to see what sips should be supped.
A warning: for my taste test, I didn't get any peppermint drinks because, at this point, I figured we live in a world where we all know what a peppermint latte tastes like and my thoughts wouldn't be needed.
What's really interesting to me is the wild concoctions by Starbucks and Timmies that have been launched this year. These are flavours you probably wouldn't have expected or tried elsewhere.
So, to get an idea of what these coffee giants are dishing out this holiday season, I tasted four holiday drinks — two hot ones and two iced ones — to find out who does it better.
And there is a very clear winner.
Tim Hortons Roasted Hazelnut Cold Brew with Espresso Foam
Roasted Hazelnut Cold Brew with Espresso Foam.
Price: $3.29
I really didn't vibe with this drink. It tasted bitter and burned and didn't have much of that hazelnut flavour to it.
It also wasn't as creamy as I expected a drink with real dairy to be and felt a bit watered down.
To try to get a better idea of the roasted hazelnut syrup, I tried to scoop it from the bottom with a spoon, which didn't really work or change the flavour at all.
Ultimately this one tasted plain old bad and was easily the worst drink I tried of the four.
Score: 1/5
Starbucks Irish Cream Cold Brew
Irish Cream Cold Brew.
Price: $4.75
Of the two cold brew drinks I tried, this was the clear winner by a country mile.
I was really expecting to be punched in the face by that Irish cream taste, but the flavours were well-balanced. There was a nice subtle sweetness.
While there's no booze in here (unfortunately), the Irish cream flavour did a great job of standing out and working with the coffee to make a refreshing cold drink.
Score: 3/5
Tim Hortons Gingerbread Oat Latte
Gingerbread Oat Latte.
Price: $3.79
This is one of the better hot drinks Timmies has come up with in a while!
The Gingerbread Oat Latte did an amazing job mimicking the flavours of a gingerbread cookie and all of the spices you'd expect danced well together when you take a sip.
The flavour did get a little strong after a few sips, so I would recommend getting a smaller drink unless you're a gingerbread freak.
There was a good amount of the creaminess too, but I think it would honestly taste better with dairy (if you can and want to have dairy, of course).
I feel like a winter drink has got to have a bit of the heft that steamed milk provides, however, this is a great oat milk option!
Score: 2.5/5
Starbucks Chestnut Praline Latte
Chestnut Praline Latte.
Price: $5.45
While this is the most expensive drink on the list, it's also the best.
And I mean the best. I loved this drink.
While a bit on the sweeter side, the flavours were perfectly subtle and wonderfully festive. Praline does sound a bit like an old-fashioned flavour but if more things tasted like this, I think it would have a resurgence.
It was delightfully creamy and I honestly had to stop myself from drinking the whole thing in one go — it was that delicious!
While my whip cream had melted before I got it home, diving into this with that topping would have been a top 10 life experience (okay, not actually, but you get what I mean).
Score: 5/5
So, these are some of the holiday drinks from two of the biggest coffee giants out there right now!
Get out there and get caffeinated, Canada!