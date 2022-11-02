The Starbucks Holiday Menu In Canada Is So Different From The US & Here's What We're Missing
Even their bakery items sound better!
'Tis the season! Starbucks holiday drinks are officially back in Canada for 2022, including festive drinks and baked goods sure to put you in the Christmas spirit.
Starting November 3, Starbucks Canada's holiday menu brings back some of their festive faves, including drinks like the Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brûlé Latte and Chestnut Praline Latte, and festive bakery items like their seasonal cake pops.
However, Starbucks' holiday menu in Canada is much different from that of the U.S. In fact, Americans have more holiday drink options and festive bakery items to choose from.
Here's a look at what's on the menu at Starbucks Canada and Starbucks U.S. this holiday season.
Starbucks Canada
Sugar Cookie Oat Latte
Canadians will be able to enjoy Starbucks' Sugar Cookie Oat Latte again this season after it made its debut as the first-ever non-dairy holiday beverage at Starbucks in 2021.
The drink features blonde espresso, sugar cookie syrup and oat beverage and is topped with red and green sprinkles for an extra festive sip.
Irish Cream Americano
Exclusive to Canada is Starbucks' Irish Cream Americano, which pairs caramelly espresso with Irish Cream syrup and steamed milk with a sprinkle of cocoa.
For more Irish Cream options, Canadians can also order an Irish Cream Cold Brew, a blend of Starbucks' cold brew coffee with Irish Cream syrup that's topped with Vanilla Sweet Cream Foam and a bit of cocoa powder.
Gingerbread Loaf
On the bakery side, Starbucks Canada is bringing back their Cranberry Bliss Bar and Snowman Cookie, in addition to favourites like their Gingerbread Loaf, which is spiced gingerbread cake topped with icing and a hint of orange.
Peppermint Brownie Cake Pop
Canadians will also once again be able to enjoy Peppermint Brownie Cake Pops over the holiday season, which are made with peppermint chocolate cake, white chocolate coating and bits of crunchy candy cane.
Decked out in red, white and stripes, they even look festive!
Starbucks U.S.
Toasted White Chocolate Mocha
U.S. customers will be able to sip on the festive Toasted White Chocolate Mocha, a drink that pairs espresso with flavours of caramelized white chocolate and is topped with whipped cream, holiday sugar sparkles and crispy white pearls for a merry treat.
Iced Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte
In non-dairy options, Americans can enjoy an Iced Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte, a drink that switches out the oat milk used in Canada's version and puts it on ice.
The drink features sugar cookie-flavoured syrup combined with Starbucks' Blonde espresso and almond milk, and is topped with festive red and green sprinkles.
Chocolate Pistachio Swirl
In addition to the Cranberry Bliss Bar and Snowman Cookie that will also be returning to Canada, customers in the U.S. will have even more options for baked goods.
New for this year, they can order the Chocolate Pistachio Swirl, a brioche-inspired pastry with a creamy chocolate filling and notes of cinnamon and coffee that's topped with mint chocolate chips and pistachios.
Reindeer Cake Pop
U.S. customers can also pick up one of these adorable Reindeer Cake Pops for the ultimate festive vibes this season.
The cake pop is vanilla cake with chocolate icing topped with a red nose and antlers that makes for a super cute snack.
Sugar Plum Cheese Danish
Americans will also be able to indulge in a Sugar Plum Cheese Danish, which is described as "cream cheese filling surrounded by a fluffy Danish and topped with spiced sugar plum spread." Yum!