8 Starbucks Canada Secret Menu Hacks To Try When Your Usual Coffee Is Getting Old
We won't judge if you order them all!
If you're getting tired of your usual drink at Starbucks Canada, these twists on classic recipes will help you shake things up.
These secret menu items add syrups and juices to upgrade a bunch of classic Starbucks drinks, like the famous Pink Drink and Iced Chai Tea Latte.
The best part is that all of these beverages use ingredients that you can find in Canada. You can also call your local Starbucks before heading over just to make sure they have what you need.
Ready to try something new? Here are eight drinks from the Starbucks secret menu that you'll definitely want to try.
Naruto Drink
Details: This drink doesn't really have anything to do with Naruto other than being a classic Naruto colour, but it looks delicious all the same.
How To Order: Ask for a venti Pineapple Passionfruit Refresher without the fruit inclusions, with a Strawberry Acai Refresher base and top the drink with vanilla sweet cream cold foam.
Sour Candy Drink
Details: While this drink might not actually be as sour as its name suggests, it's definitely pretty. It takes a classic Strawberry Acai Refresher and gives it a green-tea upgrade.
How To Order: The drink is simply a Starbucks Pink Drink (a Strawberry Acai Refresher with coconut milk) topped with matcha cold foam.
Neon Slushy
Details: Another upgrade to the classic Mango Dragonfruit Refresher, this makes the drink all the more refreshing by essentially turning it into a creamy slushy.
How To Order: Ask for a venti Mango Dragonfruit Refresher made with lemonade and peach juice. Request for it to be blended with whipped cream on top, too.
Snickerdoodle Chai
Details: This drink is an upgraded version of an Iced Chai Tea Latte that is supposed to taste like a snickerdoodle cookie and would be perfect around the holidays.
How To Order: Ask for a grande Iced Chai Tea Latte with two pumps of chai, one pump of cinnamon dolce syrup and one pump of white chocolate mocha sauce. Then ask them to add vanilla sweet cream cold foam and top the drink with cinnamon dolce topping.
Frozen Peach Lemonade
Details: Lemonade gets a bit more interesting with this frozen, slushy-like drink that combines Passion Tango Tea, peach and raspberry for a summery taste.
How To Order: Ask for a venti lemonade with two pumps of raspberry syrup, light Passion Tango Tea, light peach juice, and extra ice and ask the barista to double blend it.
Neopolitan Ice Cream Drink
Details: This drink has all the flavours of Neopolitan ice cream — strawberry, chocolate and vanilla.
How To Order: Ask for a grand Iced White Chocolate Mocha with light ice, two pumps of espresso, and strawberry cold foam, which can be achieved by mixing strawberry puree with vanilla sweet cream cold foam.
Sunset Drink
Details: There are many versions of a "sunset drink" at Starbucks, but this one is pretty simple and still delivers on that orangey hue.
How To Order: Ask for a Pineapple Passionfruit Refresher (any size) without the fruit inclusions with a splash of peach juice and a splash of Passion Tango Tea.
Upside Down Refresher
Details: This drink takes a Mango Dragonfruit Refresher and adds vanilla sweet cream cold foam with strawberry puree blended into it for a uniquely creamy version of the drink that looks like it's straight out of Stranger Things.
How To Order: Ask for a Mango Dragonfruit Refresher topped with vanilla sweet cream cold foam with strawberry puree mixed in.
