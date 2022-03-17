Editions

Starbucks Canada Wants You To Bring Your Own Cups Even At Drive-Thrus & When You Order Ahead

This is part of a shift away from single-use cups and plastics.

Starbucks employees holding drinks.

@starbucks | Instagram, @starbucks_meadowlands | Instagram

Soon Starbucks Canada wants you to bring your own reusable cups to get your drinks in even at the drive-thru and when ordering ahead.

To support the coffee chain's goal of reducing waste, a shift away from single-use plastics is happening at locations around the world and that includes a focus on reusing and recycling.

The goal is to have a culture at Starbucks that revolves around reusables by giving customers easy access to personal reusable cups or Starbucks-provided ones during every visit by 2025.

Before that, the coffee chain wants you to be able to bring your own personal reusable cup every time you go to a location in Canada and the U.S. by the end of 2023.

That includes at the Starbucks drive-thru and in the cafe, regardless of if you order when you get there or if you place a mobile order and pay ahead.

Currently, Starbucks offers a $0.10 discount to customers when they bring in their own reusable cups but the coffee chain will be testing out a $0.50 discount and a $0.10 single-use fee in the U.S. this year.

There are also other tests happening around the world including ones where you borrow a Starbucks reusable cup that you return to a location so it can get cleaned and used again, where single-use cups are completely eliminated and where you're encouraged to bring your own cups or use Starbucks for-here cups.

When it comes to what's happening this year, Starbucks has revealed that pricing adjustments are expected throughout 2022 in Canada to help offset cost pressures like inflation.

