Starbucks Canada Is Planning 'Pricing Adjustments' In 2022 & Your Coffee Could Cost More
Blame it on inflation. ☕
Throughout 2022, there are planned "pricing adjustments" coming to Starbucks Canada locations to help deal with inflation costs.
In a statement shared with Narcity, the coffee chain said that it regularly evaluates and adjusts pricing on an ongoing basis to balance out running the business with giving the most value to customers.
"We have a set of planned pricing adjustments through the balance of the year," Starbucks said. "This approach helps offset cost pressures such as inflation as we continue to position our business for the future."
The coffee chain revealed that there are different factors that contribute to the pricing strategy including increasing inflation, wages, customer demands and other costs.
A spokesperson also told Narcity that specific increases are based on market-to-market and product-to-product.
That means there isn't any information yet about what products and which markets will be impacted.
However, they did confirm that the pricing adjustment applies to Canada.
In an earnings call held on February 1, Kevin Johnson, who is the president, CEO and director of Starbucks, said that in the U.S., they're dealing with a 7% inflation rate which contributes to the pricing strategy but no Canada-specific figures were revealed.
Also, Johnson noted a few pricing actions have already been taken recently including ones in October 2021 and January 2022.
If customers are wondering what the prices are, Starbucks said up-to-date cost information is always posted in-store and on the app.
Back in early January, the coffee chain announced that some changes had been made and menu boards at every location in Canada had been "revamped" to match how ordering and customizing drinks are done through the Starbucks app.
The new boards show all of the available customizations customers can get for each drink so that they can order their beverage to fit everything they want.