Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
tim hortons

Tim Hortons Prices Are Set To Go Up This Year & Here's What You Need To Know

Your double double could get more expensive soon. ☕

Trending Staff Writer
Tim Hortons Prices Are Set To Go Up This Year & Here's What You Need To Know
@timhortonsus | Instagram, @timhortons | Instagram

Get ready because Tim Hortons prices are set to increase in 2022 and that means your double double could end up getting more expensive.

Restaurant Brands International, the parent company of Tim Hortons, held an earnings call on February 15 about the results for 2021's fourth quarter and for the full year.

During the call, CEO José Cil revealed that despite revenue rising compared to a year ago, the company experience elevated inflation during the last few months of 2021 which will have an effect this year, according to BNN Bloomberg.

"Given the level of commodity costs and labour inflation we're seeing, we expect additional price increases in 2022," he said.

Cil noted that price increases at Tim Hortons are typically in line with or just below the Consumer Price Index (CPI).

According to Statistics Canada, inflation reached a level in January 2022 that hasn't happened since September 1991. The CPI rose 5.1% on a year-over-year basis!

No information has been given about exactly when prices could go up or which Tim Hortons menu items could cost more.

In that same call, Cil also revealed that Timbiebs were so successful when they were released near the end of 2021 that Tim Hortons is planning on doing more with its partnership with Justin Bieber in 2022.

Tim Hortons isn't the only retailer that's increasing prices this year, Starbucks is also planning on making price changes in Canada during 2022.

The coffee chain said that there are different factors contributing to its pricing strategy including increasing inflation, wages, customer demands and other costs.

There are no details on which menu items at Starbucks could be affected by the increases.

From Your Site Articles
Top 10 Reading Today
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

tim hortons

Timbiebs Were So Successful That Tim Hortons Is Planning More With Justin Bieber In 2022

The CEO of Tim Hortons' parent company said that he's a "Belieber."

@timhortons | Instagram

It seems that people couldn't get enough of Timbiebs, so much so that Tim Hortons is planning on doing more partnerships with Justin Bieber during 2022.

During an earnings call with Restaurant Brands International, the parent company of Tim Hortons, on February 15 about the results for the full year and for 2021's fourth quarter, CEO José Cil revealed what worked at the end of 2021.

Keep ReadingShow less
starbucks

Starbucks Canada Is Planning 'Pricing Adjustments' In 2022 & Your Coffee Could Cost More

Blame it on inflation. ☕

@starbuckscanada | Instagram, @starbucks_meadowlands | Instagram

Throughout 2022, there are planned "pricing adjustments" coming to Starbucks Canada locations to help deal with inflation costs.

In a statement shared with Narcity, the coffee chain said that it regularly evaluates and adjusts pricing on an ongoing basis to balance out running the business with giving the most value to customers.

Keep ReadingShow less

Ontario Casting Call Could Pay You Over $2K For Eating A Tim Hortons Breakfast Sandwich

If you love Timmies, now is your chance to cash in!

Jerome Cid | Dreamstime

If grabbing a Tim Hortons breakfast sandwich in the morning is a staple of your pre-work routine, guess what? You may be eligible for a job that could pay $2,250.

An Ontario casting call is looking for people to appear in an upcoming commercial for the beloved Canadian coffee chain. All you need to do is be open to eating some plant-based foods.

Keep ReadingShow less
tim hortons

Tim Hortons' New Donut May Be My All-Time Fave & It Deserves More Than One Weekend (PHOTOS)

Okay, just hear me out. 🍩

Narcity | Sarah Rohoman

This Review article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.

Like any Canadian, I'm no stranger to Tim Hortons. I've tried more donuts than I can count over the years, including the infamous Timbiebs Timbits, and the secret menu items, too.

Keep ReadingShow less