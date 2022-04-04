Reusable Cups Are Back At Tim Hortons & Your Drink Will Be Cheaper If You Bring Your Own
Say goodbye to single-use cups at Timmies! ☕️
Customers at Tim Hortons locations in Canada can once again bring their own reusable cups to restaurants and drive-thru lanes — which means your coffee order could be about to get cheaper!
On Monday, April 4, the coffee company announced that it would be reintroducing the option for guests to bring their own cups, effective Wednesday, April 6.
For the first time, cold beverages of every type — even smoothies — are included in the reusable cup initiative.
Previously, Timmies customers were able to bring their reusable own drink holder for hot beverages. However, the coffee giant paused the practice during the COVID-19 pandemic, "to help protect the health and safety of team members and guests."
Customers who do bring their own cup will receive a 10 cent discount off any drink purchased in it, in recognition of the effort to "help us in reducing the use of single-use cups."
In order to get the money off, your container will need to be clean. Timmies says the cup must be in "good condition" and says employees "will not be cleaning guests' cups or serving beverages in cups that are cracked or have visible damage."
Those ordering via the drive-thru must also have a lid for their cup, to avoid possible spills and to ensure they can be served safely.
Canadians looking to buy a reusable cup from Tim Hortons will be able to find a new lineup of mugs, tumblers and straws at participating restaurants at the end of April.
The company has launched several new products over the past month or so, including a Timbit-inspired ice cream range, new plant-based breakfast items and an Iced Tea Quencher. Sounds like spring, right?
