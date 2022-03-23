Editions

Tim Hortons Just Dropped A Brand New Drink For Spring & I Tried It So You Don't Have To

There are two versions — sweetened and unsweetened.🥤🇨🇦

Trending Staff Writer
This Review article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.

Looking for a refreshing drink for spring, despite the fact that spring is feeling a bit far off? Well, Tim Hortons' new Freshly Brewed Iced Tea Quencher might be just what you're after!

The Iced Tea Quencher is a newly announced Tims drink, and if you're an iced tea lover, this might be your drink of the summer.

Tims describes the new beverage — which is available across Canada as of March 23 — as "a perfect blend of green tea with delicious accents of tropical fruits such as pineapple and passionfruit, plus a hint of blackcurrant."

It's available in an 80-calorie sweetened version and a calorie-free unsweetened version.

It costs around $1.99 for a small (depending on your location), or you can add it to a combo for no extra charge.

The sweetened and unsweetened version of the Freshly Brewed Iced Tea Quencher.The sweetened and unsweetened version of the Freshly Brewed Iced Tea Quencher.Tristan Wheeler | Narcity

I will say, setting out to try this item, I wasn't the most primed for a spring-y, refreshing drink.

It was 3 degrees in Toronto, where I live, and on my walk home, it started to freezing rain. Needless to say, the spring feeling wasn't really in the air for me.

But when I finally sat down to try both versions of this drink, I was actually pleasantly surprised.

I tried the sweet version first, which I found myself really enjoying. While I'm not someone who usually likes sugary drinks on a regular basis, I thought the subtle sweetness of this really did a whole lot to show off those fruity flavours.

The tropical taste "popped" a lot with that touch of sweetness, but also it allowed the green tea flavour to nicely stand out as well.

Then, onto the unsweetened version.

This is one I could see myself coming back to time and time again. It really leans into the tea flavours, so if you're someone who doesn't like the taste of plain green tea, I would recommend steering clear of this. Despite the lack of sugar, there is still a nice bouquet of flavours from those tropical fruits, and they really accent the tea-y-ness of the drink.

The Iced Tea Quencher.The Iced Tea Quencher.Tristan Wheeler | Narcity

I really liked it, and it's something I would order again — maybe when there's less freezing rain pummelling the GTA!

Of the two drinks, I enjoyed the sweetened version more overall. That little bit of sugar does a whole lot for the flavours of the drink.

However, I do think I could see myself ordering the unsweetened version over the sweet one in the future, as an uncomplicated pick-me-up on a warm day.

In fact, I'd even go as far as to say that I'd order it over an iced coffee on a sunny afternoon.

Maybe I could even pair it with the new Tim Hortons ice cream?

If you're less into Tims, I also gave the new spring menu at Starbucks a try, and it had a few standouts as well as a few duds.

Happy sipping, Canada!

