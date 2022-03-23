Editions

Parts Of Ontario Cancelled Bus Routes & Closed School Today Due To The Freezing Rain

See if your school is affected!

Toronto Editorial Fellow
School buses in Ontario with their stop signs pulled out.

Spring is here, but winter doesn't seem to be done with us yet as some Ontario schools have cancelled their bus routes and even closed for the day amidst a freezing rain warning.

Environment Canada announced that Toronto is going to see some serious rainfall and freezing rain through the morning and into the afternoon.

According to the special weather statement, up to 20 millimetres of rain is expected to fall, which may cause pools of water on roads, and since it's below freezing in some areas, it could lead to slick and icy surfaces this morning. Plus, strong winds up to 70 km/h are also expected to blow through.

According to Environment Canada, the freezing rain this morning "is likely to mainly affect areas north of Highway 401. Areas near the shores of Lake Ontario are likely to remain above the freezing mark, and as a result should receive only rain."

Environment Canada also issued freezing rain warnings across southern Ontario in York, Hamilton, Barrie, Dufferin, Halton, London, Huron, Waterloo and Oxford.

This has prompted York Catholic, Simcoe County, Halton and Peel district school boards to cancel bus routes.

"Due to the weather, buses are cancelled in Caledon Zone 3. Schools are open to students & staff. Students enrolled in in-person learning should attend schools. There's NOT a switch to remote learning for in-person students," the Peel District School Board tweeted.

But other school boards in Ontario like York Region and Waterloo Region have gone a step further and closed their schools for the day entirely.

"Due to inclement weather, transportation services are cancelled and all schools and board locations are closed to students today, Wednesday, March 23, 2022. PARENTS Do NOT send your child to school today," tweeted the York Region District School Board.

Environment Canada also noted that as temperatures rise in the afternoon, the risk of freezing rain will wane.

