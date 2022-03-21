Editions

Ontario's Weather Forecast Is Predicting A Dangerous Ice Storm This Week

Prepare for possible power outages!

Fallen branches during a Toronto ice storm.

Werdiam | Dreamstime

If you're one of the many Ontarians basking in the morning sunshine on Monday, hoping the rest of the week will be blissful, you're in for a rude awakening.

According to The Weather Network, a low-pressure system will bring a chaotic mix of rain and ice to southern Ontario by Wednesday, with the wintry onslaught expected to cause severe problems.

TWN meteorologist Nadine Powell said there is a "potential for several hours of freezing rain. So slick road conditions and power outages will certainly be a risk factor there."

It won't just be wet and soggy, either. The forecast also predicts wind gusts of up to 80 km/h coming from the east, which could help keep temperatures near the freezing mark.

"Widespread rain across southern Ontario, but it is going to be a cold rain with that wind gusting out of the east. And through cottage country, mixed precipitation with snow, freezing rain and ice pellets potential there as well," Powell adds.

As for what the weather will look like for the rest of the week? It will be somewhat of a mixed bag, which isn't unusual for spring.

Residents who don't mind a little rain will be able to enjoy double-digit highs on Thursday thanks to a significant rebound from the province's brief return to winter.

Friday will be cloudy, with things forecasted to cool down again during the weekend.

So, this week won't be consistently sunny enough for you to throw away your spring jacket, but at least the worst of the weather will be contained within a single day.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

